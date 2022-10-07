ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Men's Soccer Preview: Queens

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team gears up for a Tuesday night matchup vs. in-state opponent Queens at UNCW Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed live on FloFC with a booth of Jim Whitmeyer and Tom Lamont on the call. Live stats will be available on UNCWStats.com.
Seahawks Earn Draw on Senior Day

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Goalkeepers Blair Barefoot and Hanna Wise posted their fourth combined shutout of the season as the UNCW women's soccer team played Towson to a scoreless draw in the Seahawks' home finale on Sunday afternoon at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Seahawks moved to 7-5-2 overall with...
Volleyball Takes Northeastern To Five Sets

BOSTON, Mass. – Seniors Katie Lanz and Kirsten Badowski combined for 32 kills for UNCW, but Northeastern held off the Seahawks to win in five sets on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action at the Cabot Center. The Huskies, who completed a sweep of the series, improved to...
Hofstra Rallies Past UNCW, 2-1

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Hofstra used two late goals to claim a narrow 2-1 decision over UNCW in Colonial Athletic Association men's soccer action on Saturday night at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Pride improved to 8-2-1 overall and are 4-1-1 in the CAA. The Seahawks dropped to 4-2-4 with...
Niebel Shines at Tri-Meet with Campbell and Georgia Tech

WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW senior Tink Niebel won both the 200 Free and 200 IM to lead the UCW women to a tri-meet split with Georgia Tech and Campbell in swimming and diving action on Saturday at the Allen Natatorium. On the men's side, the Seahawks fell to Georgia Tech.
UNCW Falls In Four At Northeastern

BOSTON, Mass. – UNCW fell in four sets in the opener of a two-match Colonial Athletic Association volleyball series at Northeastern on Saturday at the Cabot Center. The Seahawks, who have dropped their last four outings, fell to 3-11 with the loss on the season and 1-4 in the CAA. The Huskies, meanwhile, won their fourth straight match and improved to 6-8 and 3-2. Katie Lanz, Caitlin Callahan and Grace Melnick each had seven kills as UNCW hit .083 on the match.
Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem

(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
‘Dirty Dancing In Concert’ Is Coming To North Carolina

Thirty-five years after it was first released in theaters, Dirty Dancing continues to resonate with audiences. People simply love the story of Baby trying to hang on to her youth for one last summer and finding forbidden romance with Johnny in the process. And then there are the songs that fans still love to sing.
Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension

Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
