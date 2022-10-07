BOSTON, Mass. – UNCW fell in four sets in the opener of a two-match Colonial Athletic Association volleyball series at Northeastern on Saturday at the Cabot Center. The Seahawks, who have dropped their last four outings, fell to 3-11 with the loss on the season and 1-4 in the CAA. The Huskies, meanwhile, won their fourth straight match and improved to 6-8 and 3-2. Katie Lanz, Caitlin Callahan and Grace Melnick each had seven kills as UNCW hit .083 on the match.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO