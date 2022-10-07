Read full article on original website
uncwsports.com
Men's Soccer Preview: Queens
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW men's soccer team gears up for a Tuesday night matchup vs. in-state opponent Queens at UNCW Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed live on FloFC with a booth of Jim Whitmeyer and Tom Lamont on the call. Live stats will be available on UNCWStats.com.
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Earn Draw on Senior Day
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Goalkeepers Blair Barefoot and Hanna Wise posted their fourth combined shutout of the season as the UNCW women's soccer team played Towson to a scoreless draw in the Seahawks' home finale on Sunday afternoon at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Seahawks moved to 7-5-2 overall with...
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Takes Northeastern To Five Sets
BOSTON, Mass. – Seniors Katie Lanz and Kirsten Badowski combined for 32 kills for UNCW, but Northeastern held off the Seahawks to win in five sets on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action at the Cabot Center. The Huskies, who completed a sweep of the series, improved to...
uncwsports.com
Hofstra Rallies Past UNCW, 2-1
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Hofstra used two late goals to claim a narrow 2-1 decision over UNCW in Colonial Athletic Association men's soccer action on Saturday night at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Pride improved to 8-2-1 overall and are 4-1-1 in the CAA. The Seahawks dropped to 4-2-4 with...
uncwsports.com
Niebel Shines at Tri-Meet with Campbell and Georgia Tech
WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW senior Tink Niebel won both the 200 Free and 200 IM to lead the UCW women to a tri-meet split with Georgia Tech and Campbell in swimming and diving action on Saturday at the Allen Natatorium. On the men's side, the Seahawks fell to Georgia Tech.
uncwsports.com
UNCW Falls In Four At Northeastern
BOSTON, Mass. – UNCW fell in four sets in the opener of a two-match Colonial Athletic Association volleyball series at Northeastern on Saturday at the Cabot Center. The Seahawks, who have dropped their last four outings, fell to 3-11 with the loss on the season and 1-4 in the CAA. The Huskies, meanwhile, won their fourth straight match and improved to 6-8 and 3-2. Katie Lanz, Caitlin Callahan and Grace Melnick each had seven kills as UNCW hit .083 on the match.
25 years since Dean Smith’s retirement: The 24 hours that changed Carolina basketball
Dean Smith abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 9, 1997. “Some events that take place in your lifetime just stand alone. I remember exactly how I was feeling, what I was doing. That was definitely one of the moments in my lifetime.”
Three things we learned from FSU’s 19-17 loss at NC State
Florida State fell, in pretty spectacular fashion, 19-17 to NC State on Saturday evening as the Seminoles were outscored 16-0 in the second half. Here are three things we learned from the bitter loss. 1. This loss feels much, much worse than last week’s…and it feels like a sizable step...
UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture
North Carolina A&T University students and alumni told NewsOne they're outraged. The post UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture appeared first on NewsOne.
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
WECT
Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
Deputies pepper spray people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pepper spray was used at Southern Guilford High School on Friday. FOX8 is told deputies pepper sprayed people at the high school. However, few details are known about what led up to the incident and who exactly the pepper spray was used on. This is a developing story.
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfest draws thousands to Port City
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a Festival that started more than 40-years ago. Despite the two-year hiatus, Riverfest President Roderick Bell said the event is good for business. Thousands took over Front Street in downtown Wilmington to enjoy the two-day festival. “They’re happy to be out here supporting...
wfhszephyr.com
Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem
(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
kiss951.com
‘Dirty Dancing In Concert’ Is Coming To North Carolina
Thirty-five years after it was first released in theaters, Dirty Dancing continues to resonate with audiences. People simply love the story of Baby trying to hang on to her youth for one last summer and finding forbidden romance with Johnny in the process. And then there are the songs that fans still love to sing.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
whqr.org
Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension
Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
