A man was “shocked” to find himself one of only three passengers on a recent commercial flight to Greece.Jak Scott got an experience akin to a private jet, despite having paid just £59 for his Jet2 ticket from Edinburgh to Skiathos departing 30 September.A regular traveller, although he’d heard of the phenomenon before, he said this was “the first time” he’d experienced a near-empty plane.“I got served pretty much after the seat belt sign went off after take off,” he told Edinburgh Live.Mr Scott first realised it wasn’t going to be a normal flight when he turned up to...

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO