ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Golden Week#Travel Agency#Travel Destinations#Cctv
US News and World Report

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project

MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Deadline

‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office

Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario.  The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
China
US News and World Report

Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back

(CNN) — Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world's toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement,...
TRAVEL
travelnoire.com

The Cost Of U.S. Tourist Visas Is Deterring International Travelers From Visiting

The cost of tourist visas in the United States is deterring some travelers from entering the country. Visiting the United States as a non-U.S. citizen can be difficult. International visitors have to get permission, in the form of a visa, to visit any destination in the country. Americans can travel to most countries visa-free. U.S. citizens often forget about the process travelers from other countries have to go through.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Chinese Regulator Gives Greenlight to Fund Targeting Korean Chipmakers

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has given the greenlight to the country's first mutual fund targeting top Chinese and South Korean chipmakers, an official at Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co said, amid an escalating Sino-U.S. tech war. The China Securities Regulatory Commission's approval comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Analysis-How China's Xi Accumulated Power, and Why It Matters in a Third Term

BEIJING (Reuters) - One of Xi Jinping's first moves after winning China's top job as general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012 was to reinstate regular "democratic life sessions" with fellow leaders in the 25-member Politburo, a staple of the Mao Zedong era. Restoring the practice, which entails self-criticism...
CHINA
The Independent

Passenger gets private jet experience for £59 when only two other people turn up for Greece flight

A man was “shocked” to find himself one of only three passengers on a recent commercial flight to Greece.Jak Scott got an experience akin to a private jet, despite having paid just £59 for his Jet2 ticket from Edinburgh to Skiathos departing 30 September.A regular traveller, although he’d heard of the phenomenon before, he said this was “the first time” he’d experienced a near-empty plane.“I got served pretty much after the seat belt sign went off after take off,” he told Edinburgh Live.Mr Scott first realised it wasn’t going to be a normal flight when he turned up to...
LIFESTYLE
thingstodopost.org

The 5 best hotels in Carcabuey, Spain

Discover the best hotels in Carcabuey, Province of Cordoba, Andalucia including Hostal La Zamora, El Canuelo de Carcabuey, La Posada de Adul, La Posada Amena, Hostal La Zamora. 1. Hostal La Zamora. Carretera A-339 Km 14, 800, 14810 Carcabuey Spain. Excellent. 54%. Good. 46%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

World Shares Extend Losses as Specter of Recession Looms

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of more lockdowns in China due to rising COVID-19 cases. Shares fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris and London but rose in Frankfurt. Markets in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy