OTTUMWA, Iowa — With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water. In Ottumwa the Army Corps of Engineers river gauge shows .08 of a foot of water on the Des Moines River currently. Downstream from the dam there are people walking to the middle of the river to fish. With this low water scenario, the city of Ottumwa draws all of its water supply from the Des Moines River.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO