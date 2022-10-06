Read full article on original website
How a passport dispute led to discovery of labor trafficking in Ottumwa
Two U.S. residents, originally from Micronesia, pled guilty in Federal Court to two counts of unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of labor trafficking, or forced labor.
ottumwaradio.com
Mahaska County Residents Warned of Scam
The Mahaska County Sheriff’s office is altering residents of a scam involving calls from a person impersonating law enforcement officers. The sheriff’s office says several citizens living in Oskaloosa and Mahaska County have received phone calls from an individual claiming to be a deputy. During these phone calls and messages left on voicemail, the individual claims to be investigating why the citizen failed to report for Federal Jury Duty. In one instance, a resident engaged in a conversation with the impersonating individual who eventually asked for the resident to send money as a fine for missing jury duty.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/9/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 17 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE FRAUD CALLS, TWO CAT CALLS, TWO DOG CALLS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE JUVENILE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE ALARM, ONE PHONECALL RETURNED, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE FIGHT CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON AND ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash involving 2 pickup trucks
MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on 655th north of 135th Street in Monroe County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman, 22, of Albia, was southbound in a pickup truck when it collided with an oncoming truck.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Pen City Current
County to buy lots for Keokuk EMS bay
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors made a quick course correction on new EMS Ambulance facilities in Keokuk Monday. At the regular board of supervisors' meeting in Fort Madison, the board voted 5-0 to purchase three lots from Paul Rairden in Keokuk that are adjacent to the current facility. Rairden...
ktvo.com
2 drivers rushed to hospital following Highway 63 crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. Sgt. Juan Chairez with the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO a northbound SUV driven...
who13.com
Low river levels shut down Ottumwa hydroelectric dam
OTTUMWA, Iowa — With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water. In Ottumwa the Army Corps of Engineers river gauge shows .08 of a foot of water on the Des Moines River currently. Downstream from the dam there are people walking to the middle of the river to fish. With this low water scenario, the city of Ottumwa draws all of its water supply from the Des Moines River.
ottumwaradio.com
Albia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Collison
A Monroe County accident claimed the life of an Albia man last week. According to the Iowa State Patrol at 2:45 PM on Friday, 22-year-old Cody Kosman was driving a pickup truck southbound on 655th Avenue. Another pickup truck was traveling northbound on the street and following a vehicle that...
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
ktvo.com
First frost and snowfall for the Heartland will be here before you know it
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — You know it's officially Fall when you start to see pumpkins and Halloween decorations pop up at area stores. It's also the time of the year when temperatures get a little chilly in the morning. Based on historical averages, both Kirksville and Ottumwa...
kciiradio.com
Washington Wins Football Thriller at Keokuk
The Washington Demons football team gutted out a late-night 28-27 road win against the Keokuk Chiefs last night. The game started like it might be a shootout, with both teams scoring on their first two possessions. Tayven Stuart and Ethan Patterson had touchdown runs of three and two yards, respectively, but had them matched by TD passes from Chiefs sophomore quarterback Brenton Hoard.
