Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin threatens Kyiv with more retaliation missile strikes
Vladimir Putin said he will react “harshly” to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of strikes on cities across Ukraine. The Russian president said the strikes, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, were in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.
Spiraling military suicide rates force Pentagon to address mental health
Suicides among active-duty service members increased by more than 40% between 2015 and 2020, according to U.S. Defense Department data.
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the Great Depression to work reviving the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences along with two other U.S.-based economists for their research into the fallout from bank failures.
