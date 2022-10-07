ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin threatens Kyiv with more retaliation missile strikes

Vladimir Putin said he will react “harshly” to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of strikes on cities across Ukraine. The Russian president said the strikes, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, were in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the Great Depression to work reviving the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences along with two other U.S.-based economists for their research into the fallout from bank failures.
