Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Coach's Firing On Sunday

It's safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have seen enough of defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns have some talent on defense, but so far this season, they've really disappointed. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the same is true on Sunday. Cleveland is now trailing Los Angeles, 17-14, following some really...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
NFL
Daily Mail

'I don't know what else the NFL can do': Aaron Rodgers defends the league amid Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy and insists players must self-police: 'Be smart... we need to think about our long-term health'

Aaron Rodgers turned on the charm and showcased his dry humour and support of Manchester City as he faced British media for the first time. And the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback, a four-time MVP, also said he is happy with the level of protection provided against concussion by the NFL - but urged players to self-police.
NFL
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like it. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL

