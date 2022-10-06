Read full article on original website
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
A marquee AFC North showdown is heading to Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens. It is time to take an exclusive look at one of the biggest games of the weekend with our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Ravens prediction and pick will be made.
Joe Mixon on Bengals passing near the goal line: ‘I’m just playing the cards that’s dealt’
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati’s trip to the red zone late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens came and went without starting running back Joe Mixon touching the ball. Coach Zac Taylor called four straight pass attempts after a defensive pass interference call on the...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Russell Wilson makes headlines again
The Denver Broncos are dealing with injury problems once again. This season hasn’t started the way they wished, and now the injury bug has made its return to Denver. Of course, we know about receiver Tim Patrick, who tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Javonte Williams, the starting running back, is done for the seasons, too.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals
With 1:58 on the clock, the Ravens faced the demoralizing possibility of another home defeat, this time against their AFC North nemesis, the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead, they righted their ship with a clutch drive, relying on their bedrock elements: Lamar Jackson’s feet and Justin Tucker’s leg. Here are five things we learned from their 19-17 victory on “Sunday Night Football.” Faced with ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses
The Bengals' offense struggled in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens. Joe Burrow completed 24-of-35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Despite that, the offense was nonexistent. "They were taking away all of our deep shots. Even when they were playing man,...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin leaves door open to roster/staff changes
The reverberations from Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills could be felt all over the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise in the coming days. Head coach Mike Tomlin was adamant in his postgame press conference that no man was safe after the team’s miserable performance. This means players and coaches.
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter, and he missed two potential touchdown passes in the third by overthrowing Devin Duvernay down the middle of the field and badly missing a wide-open Tylan ...
atozsports.com
Raiders: The way Las Vegas beats Kansas City is actually really simple
The Las Vegas Raiders finally picked up a win last week. And on Monday, the Raiders have to run into the buzzsaw that is the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet, the recipe to win is actually quite simple. To beat the Chiefs, the Raiders need to do exactly what they did last week — run the ball.
College football rankings: Joel Klatt releases new top 10
It wasn’t a weekend full of upsets in college but there were some close calls and thrillers that took your breath away throughout Saturday. So as the dust settled and Alabama avoided an upset to Texas A&M, what are we left knowing after six full weeks of games?. Ohio...
Urban Meyer Reveals Team He Would Bet On Making College Football Playoff
On this Saturday's edition of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, each member revealed their lock to make the College Football Playoff. Brady Quinn kicked this discussion off by raving about Ohio State. He then passed the baton over to former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. Though it won't surprise anyone,...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hangs an old friend out to dry
The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1. Yes, they should be 4-0 right now, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, purely by shooting themselves in the foot. Of course, there were other reasons they lost too. Chiefs fans and media will say a large part was because of special teams, and it was.
atozsports.com
Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing
The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
NFL・
Why Bengals’ trick play against the Ravens was doomed from the start
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s “Philly Special” didn’t live up to its namesake in a 19-17 loss to the Ravens. The Eagles made the gadget play famous by scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots and the city even built a statue honoring the moment.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ newcomer already knows the running joke heading into Raiders week
Everyone knows that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the biggest rivalries in the history of the NFL. Yes, there is the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears rivalry. The all-time record between the two teams has the Chiefs with the lead at...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem During College GameDay
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of a showdown between surprisingly undefeated teams. Lance Leipold has turned around the Jayhawks program in a hurry and sits at 5-0 on the season. Sitting in the top 25, Kansas faces off against undefeated TCU later this afternoon.
atozsports.com
Why the Chicago Bears should beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5
As frustrating as the offense has been to watch early this season, the Chicago Bears could potentially exit week five in a tie for first place in the NFC North. If the Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and the Green Bay Packers lose to the New York Giants in London (not likely, but possible), then Chicago will be tied atop the NFC North with Green Bay and Minnesota at 3-2.
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
