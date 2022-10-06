ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

atozsports.com

Broncos: Russell Wilson makes headlines again

The Denver Broncos are dealing with injury problems once again. This season hasn’t started the way they wished, and now the injury bug has made its return to Denver. Of course, we know about receiver Tim Patrick, who tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Javonte Williams, the starting running back, is done for the seasons, too.
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

With 1:58 on the clock, the Ravens faced the demoralizing possibility of another home defeat, this time against their AFC North nemesis, the Cincinnati Bengals. Instead, they righted their ship with a clutch drive, relying on their bedrock elements: Lamar Jackson’s feet and Justin Tucker’s leg. Here are five things we learned from their 19-17 victory on “Sunday Night Football.” Faced with ...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter, and he missed two potential touchdown passes in the third by overthrowing Devin Duvernay down the middle of the field and badly missing a wide-open Tylan ...
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hangs an old friend out to dry

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1. Yes, they should be 4-0 right now, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, purely by shooting themselves in the foot. Of course, there were other reasons they lost too. Chiefs fans and media will say a large part was because of special teams, and it was.
atozsports.com

Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing

The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem During College GameDay

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of a showdown between surprisingly undefeated teams. Lance Leipold has turned around the Jayhawks program in a hurry and sits at 5-0 on the season. Sitting in the top 25, Kansas faces off against undefeated TCU later this afternoon.
atozsports.com

Why the Chicago Bears should beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5

As frustrating as the offense has been to watch early this season, the Chicago Bears could potentially exit week five in a tie for first place in the NFC North. If the Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and the Green Bay Packers lose to the New York Giants in London (not likely, but possible), then Chicago will be tied atop the NFC North with Green Bay and Minnesota at 3-2.
