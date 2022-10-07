Read full article on original website
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Sound Off on Season 13 Premiere
Blue Bloods kicked off its 13th season, and fans took to social media to voice a myriad of opinions about their beloved show’s return. The season began with some heavy material. The episode put a Reagan in the hospital early on. Two of his relatives are on a mission to bring the guilty party to justice. Some fans were up in arms about the drama, while others found it a welcome return.
Popculture
Max Thieriot Talks Challenge of Starring in 'Fire Country' and 'Seal Team' (Exclusive)
Max Thieriot is about to be all over Paramount. Along with starring in the Paramount+ show SEAL Team, the 33-year-old actor will also star in the CBS series Fire Country, which premieres on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Thieriot talked about balancing both shows.
Ratings: ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Premiere Has a Steady Return on ABC
The episode managed to stay on par with its Season 5 average, landing a 0.4 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. ABC’s “The Good Doctor” returned on Monday night to a fairly steady performance in the key advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, as well as in total viewers. The Season 6 premiere episode drew a 0.4 in the demo and 3.4 million total viewers — which is on par with its Season 5 average.
The Blacklist Will Revisit A Season 1 Tragedy In Season 10 With New Series Regular
Get ready for a Blacklist throwback with the new series regular coming to Season 10!
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
Who Is Amy Schneider’s Wife Genevieve Davis? Details on the ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion’s New Spouse
She’s still winning! 40-day Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed on September 28 that she had secretly married her fiancée, Genevieve Davis, in a May ceremony. Get to know the quiz show legend’s new wife. What Is Genevieve Davis’ Job?. She has worked as a nanny and...
Chicago PD: Are Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger dating?
Burgess and Ruzek have been through a lot. The former couple tried to make things work as a parental unit in Chicago PD season 9, but professional dangers surfaced, and they were forced to navigate a hostage situation involving their daughter. The close call led them to take some time...
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
Longtime CNN Host Leaves After 23 Years
"File:Carl Azuz.png" by Zippy Greff is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Carl Azuz, the longtime host of the CNN10 YouTube news program that is shown in schools across the world, has left the network.
SheKnows
General Hospital Recast Could Present a Major Obstacle for ‘Sante’
They grow up so quickly… especially on soaps! Viewers watching the September 14 episode did a double-take when a little girl ran into the arms of General Hospital‘s Drew in the opening moments and called him daddy. “Wait?” asked the twitterverse in unison, “Is that Scout?”
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer
The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer appeared first on Outsider.
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
