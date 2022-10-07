ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford visits Tattnall

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Stratford Eagles traveled to Jack Baynes Field to take on the Tattnall Trojans Friday. The Eagles (5-1) had won two in a row and were scoring 35 points per game. The Trojans beat Frederica 42-18 last week and were scoring 48 points per game.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Lee County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Lee County Trojans to Freedom Field. The Warhawks (4-2) were scoring 25 points per game while allowing 27 points per game. The Trojans (5-1) beat Houston County 50-21 last week.
KATHLEEN, GA
WJBF

Herschel Walker makes tour stop in Wadley

WADLEY, Ga. (WJBF) — Hershel Walker’s Unite Georgia bus tour made a stop in Wadley, Georgia. Walker attended an event at Battle Lumber Company and spoke to employees about his beginnings and his perseverance.  “‘Cause as that little kid that grew up overweight, as that little kid that was bullied a great deal, God helped […]
WADLEY, GA
Dublin, GA
Education
City
Cochran, GA
City
Dublin, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
County
Bleckley County, GA
WALB 10

Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
VIENNA, GA
Person
Roger Holmes
41nbc.com

RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
GEORGIA STATE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Dublin Fighting Irish
wfxl.com

Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
MACON, GA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway

UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
MACON, GA
wgac.com

Multiple Arrests After Fight At Jefferson County High School

Multiple students at Jefferson County High School were arrested after a fight on Wednesday. According to our news partner WJBF, Eleven juvenile students under 17 years of age and ten adult students over 17 years of age were taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. One 16-year-old student was taken to Jefferson County Hospital emergency room for treatment and was later released.

