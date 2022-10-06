‘We love this community’: Neighbors in Davis Shores, city leaders meet to talk storm recovery

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Neighbors in Davis Shores met with city leaders Thursday afternoon to navigate the next steps in the rebuilding process – and to get their questions answered.

Flooding was a reality for many neighbors who saw extensive damage from last week’s storm.

Action News Jax spoke with Jordan Daly, whose mom has lived in her Davis Shores home for 30 years.

“We knew to lift everything as much as we could,” Daly said. “All the flooring has got to tear out, appliances are shot and it’s honestly at this point – it’s a pain in the butt. We’ve replaced the floors three times.”

Daly shared how Davis Shores was originally a marsh, and it was filled to build the neighborhood. She said she and her neighbors are looking to the city for guidance to help preserve the neighborhood.

“We love this community,” Daly said.

Jessica Beach is the Chief Resilience Officer for the City of St. Augustine.

“We offer the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program for homeowners that want to elevate,” Beach said. “That’s the best long-term investment that they can do. So we’re connecting them with that program.”

According to the City of St. Augustine:

On Monday, October 10, at 3:00 pm, in coordination with its consultant Quality Engineering and Surveying (QES), the City of St. Augustine will offer a follow-up workshop for those residents currently participating in the FEMA 2022 Flood Mitigation Assistance funding application submittal. The workshop will be held at the Galimore Community Center, located at 399 Riberia Street in Lincolnville. Additionally, at 6:00 pm, on Monday, October 10, in coordination with QES, the city will offer an introductory workshop for any homeowners who flooded in Hurricane Ian, or who have previously flooded but are not currently participating in the 2022 Flood Mitigation Assistance funding application submittal.

Residents have until Oct. 14 to turn in an application to the city.

If the City of St. Augustine is awarded a grant through FEMA, you could receive up to $150,000 to demolish and rebuild your home

For those with severely repetitive loss, you could receive 100 percent funding to lift your home.

