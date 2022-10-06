Read full article on original website
insidenu.com
Women’s Soccer Update: Unbeaten streak extends to 12 as ‘Cats go atop the Big Ten
These cool ‘Cats keep moving up in the world, coming in at sixth on the latest United Soccer Coaches’ Poll. Time to see how they got there. Ties kind of stink. To have 90 minutes of intense action end in such an underwhelming way is a bummer for both fans and players alike, especially if you think your team should’ve come away with the victory. This was the case for Northwestern vs. Rutgers. Over 1,000 fans crammed into Martin Stadium to witness the top-ten matchup, and they walked away disappointed with the 1-1 result. The game itself was thrilling, however, so let’s put aside any residual discontent and focus on the on-field product.
insidenu.com
Northwestern men’s basketball player previews 2022-23: Newcomers
With the leaves beginning to fall, it is finally about time to discuss some college basketball! To begin our preseason coverage of the Northwestern men’s basketball team, we’ll begin with those who are new to Evanston this season. Here’s what to know about the Wildcats’ newcomers and reserves for 2022-23:
insidenu.com
Northwestern is a football team without direction
In his first 15 seasons as head coach, Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats were known for playing a disciplined, hard-nosed brand of football. Those well-coached teams won five bowl games, played in two Big Ten Championship games and won more than six games nine times. In the two seasons since then,...
insidenu.com
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern falls to Maryland, Rutgers after OT win against Penn State
With one new win and two losses, No. 3 Northwestern’s record right now is 10-3. The Wildcats are still fighting for the national title, pushing into overtime in two of their last three games. Every player is contributing all over the field with a total of eight goals scored and 18 saves by Annabel Skubisz against a triad of ranked conference opponents. There is little room for error when you’re a powerhouse like Northwestern, and though the two losses may have dropped the ‘Cats’ respective ranking, the reigning national champs are still very much in the mix.
insidenu.com
Five things we learned from Northwestern’s deflating drop to Wisconsin
Northwestern is already two games deep into its meat grinder of a Big-Ten schedule, and this week brought little confidence. While last week’s bout against Penn State a powerful B1G program might have brought a sliver of hope that Northwestern can compete, the Badgers dashed those hopes and showed why the ‘Cats are at the bottom of the division.
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Traffic Chicago: Illinois Tollway to open new southbound Mile Long Bridge on Tri-State
Right now, up to 150,000 cars travel on the Mile Long Bridge every day.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Area Sports Roundup: Put it on the board — Reavis honors former coaches Wierzal and Prato
By Jeff Vorva Staff writer This year is the 40th anniversary of the Reavis football team's Class 6A championship, and the Rams’ administration celebrated big-time. The Rams finished runner-up in 1980 and 1981, and those two along with the 1982 state champs were honored with shirts and rings before its Sept. 24 game against Evergreen…
Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?
Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
Tyson Foods joins several other big companies leaving Chicago. What's going on?
McDonald's said it's staying in Chicago, but other companies that are leaving the city have been less forthcoming about their reasons.
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
wjol.com
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs
Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. JB Pritzker absent from Chicago Columbus Day parade amid controversy
Parades are known for drawing politicians looking for exposure and potential votes. But they were few and far between at Chicago's 70th annual Columbus Day parade.
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
Can anyone identify this building (possibly in the south suburbs?)
This photo was taken zoomed in from the south-facing Aqua building in the Lakeshore East neighborhood, directly north of Millennium Park Chicago. I've lived here for 6 months and it drives me nuts that I can't figure out what building this is! Thank you in advance.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
lakeexpo.com
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
