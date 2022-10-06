ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

insidenu.com

Women’s Soccer Update: Unbeaten streak extends to 12 as ‘Cats go atop the Big Ten

These cool ‘Cats keep moving up in the world, coming in at sixth on the latest United Soccer Coaches’ Poll. Time to see how they got there. Ties kind of stink. To have 90 minutes of intense action end in such an underwhelming way is a bummer for both fans and players alike, especially if you think your team should’ve come away with the victory. This was the case for Northwestern vs. Rutgers. Over 1,000 fans crammed into Martin Stadium to witness the top-ten matchup, and they walked away disappointed with the 1-1 result. The game itself was thrilling, however, so let’s put aside any residual discontent and focus on the on-field product.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Northwestern men’s basketball player previews 2022-23: Newcomers

With the leaves beginning to fall, it is finally about time to discuss some college basketball! To begin our preseason coverage of the Northwestern men’s basketball team, we’ll begin with those who are new to Evanston this season. Here’s what to know about the Wildcats’ newcomers and reserves for 2022-23:
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Northwestern is a football team without direction

In his first 15 seasons as head coach, Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats were known for playing a disciplined, hard-nosed brand of football. Those well-coached teams won five bowl games, played in two Big Ten Championship games and won more than six games nine times. In the two seasons since then,...
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern falls to Maryland, Rutgers after OT win against Penn State

With one new win and two losses, No. 3 Northwestern’s record right now is 10-3. The Wildcats are still fighting for the national title, pushing into overtime in two of their last three games. Every player is contributing all over the field with a total of eight goals scored and 18 saves by Annabel Skubisz against a triad of ranked conference opponents. There is little room for error when you’re a powerhouse like Northwestern, and though the two losses may have dropped the ‘Cats’ respective ranking, the reigning national champs are still very much in the mix.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Five things we learned from Northwestern’s deflating drop to Wisconsin

Northwestern is already two games deep into its meat grinder of a Big-Ten schedule, and this week brought little confidence. While last week’s bout against Penn State a powerful B1G program might have brought a sliver of hope that Northwestern can compete, the Badgers dashed those hopes and showed why the ‘Cats are at the bottom of the division.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN Radio

Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?

Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too

As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
JOLIET, IL
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes

CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL

