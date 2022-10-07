Read full article on original website
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
KTUL
Edmond Urban Forestry offering free tree seedlings at farmers market on Oct. 29
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Urban Forestry is offering free tree seedlings to Edmond residents on Saturday, Oct. 29. Edmond residents can go to the Edmond Farmers Market at 26 W 1st St. on Oct. 29 to pick up tree seedlings on a first come, first serve basis. Each household is limited to one tree.
News On 6
Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident
A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
Pumpkin the mini horse is celebrating her 1st birthday as owners ask for help
Pumpkin the mini horse is not only celebrating her first birthday, her owners are also asking for help.
Family grieving after Chickasha oil rig death
A Grady County family is mourning the sudden death of a loved one after he was tragically killed in an oil rig accident earlier this week.
Scissortail Park Food Festival Brings People Of Different Backgrounds Together
An international food festival took over Scissortail Park Saturday, but this is about more than good food. Organizers said the goal is to form connections between people from different backgrounds. OKC Black Eats is teaming up with Scissortail Park to bring dishes from around the world here to Oklahoma. Food...
One person killed in Plaza Inn shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in south Oklahoma City.
KOCO
OKC Fire Department official explains what you can, cannot do under a burn ban
As cooler weather has moved into Oklahoma, people may feel like sitting by the fire this weekend and enjoying the fall temperatures. But a burn ban is in effect for all of Oklahoma County this weekend, and that could impact outdoor plans. KOCO 5's Jason Burger spoke with Oklahoma City...
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
Child and adult dead in fatal single car accident in Harrah
A single vehicle fatal car accident has left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. One child along with a man have died and police are still investigating how it happened.
KTUL
Oklahoma City man accused of punching kids caught smoking marijuana in his car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for child abuse over the weekend. According to a police report, Donald Davis caught two kids smoking marijuana in his car on Saturday. He allegedly punched both kids multiple times, including in the back of the head and in...
KFOR
Officials investigate deadly weekend car wreck
HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A weekend car wreck left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. “About 6:20 tonight, we got a phone call that a vehicle had crashed in the area. Officers arrived and found a truck in the retaining pond,” said Marty Burns, the chief of police for city of Harrah.
KOCO
Oklahoma City leaders plan to get rid of eyesore signs to make metro more attractive
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City leaders say they have a plan to make the metro more attractive. Their first step is to get rid of the eyesore signs that dot the horizon. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell spoke with the city planning director about those signs. Open the video player above for his full report.
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
Authorities Investigating SW OKC Apartment Fire As Arson
Authorities are investigating an apartment fire that broke out Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City as arson. The fire started at the Brookwood Apartments near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters said there were people evacuated, and one person was trapped inside. Firefighters said they were able...
ODOT: Westbound I-44 closed at Lake Hefner Pkwy due to crash
Drivers may need to find an alternate route to work on Monday following a crash.
Check fraud on the rise across Oklahoma County
Scam alert! Check fraud is on the rise again across Oklahoma County. Thieves are finding new ways to steal your checks. It’s becoming more and more common. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing many seniors falling victim to these scams.
News On 6
Child Hit By Car, Taken To Hospital In SW Oklahoma City
A child was hit by a car and taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon. It happened near Southwest 25th and Western. Oklahoma City Police say the child is expected to be okay but the driver was driving without a license.
okcfox.com
'Super excited': Edmond official says 2nd Street & Bryant construction 95% complete
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Good news for Edmond drivers, as construction is almost finished at one of the city's busiest intersections. All lanes of the intersection are now open. It's a development that's beneficial to the small businesses around the area. "It's been extremely stressful," One owner said while...
