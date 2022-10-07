ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident

A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luther, OK
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Hay#Diamond Bar Ranch
ocolly.com

Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family

Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
KFOR

Officials investigate deadly weekend car wreck

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A weekend car wreck left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. “About 6:20 tonight, we got a phone call that a vehicle had crashed in the area. Officers arrived and found a truck in the retaining pond,” said Marty Burns, the chief of police for city of Harrah.
HARRAH, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy