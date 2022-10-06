ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

James England
2d ago

If Abbott was serious about any of those issues, he would have addressed them already. Instead, he and Dan Patrick lift up the most ridiculous legislation possible. If there was no use of the rainy day fund or surplus for Harvey; then they certainly won’t just give it away as a rebate.

Cheryl Goodson
2d ago

Well since Texas has some of the highest taxes and he has been in office, hmm… think he might be part of the problem and do you honestly think it will change with another 4 years? Just a thought..

Barreee
2d ago

The facts remain, Abbott had years to reduce property taxes. With high electric bills expected for the next few years. The time now that his re-election is in jeopardy, it’s now time to pretend to promise what could or might do. Bye hot wheel it was not a good ride for Texans!

