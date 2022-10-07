Read full article on original website
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and DecayThe Daily ScoopKey Biscayne, FL
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023Dina in MiamiMiami, FL
House of Horror's 20-year Haunt in South FloridaDina in MiamiDoral, FL
Oktoberfest Celebration in Coral Springs ‘Taps’ into Bavarian Culture
The Swinging Bavarians Return to the 2022 Oktoberfest in Coral Springs. This year’s celebration of Oktoberfest combines German culture, entertainment — and dachshund races. Held Saturday, October 15, the event features the first-ever Oktoberfest Wiener Dog Race in Coral Springs for dachshund owners. Registration is available online. The...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Revelers to Celebrate Annual Miami Carnival Events, Meet Retired Firefighter Behind Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Revelers Ready to Celebrate Annual Miami Carnival Events. For more than three decades, revelers have flocked to South Florida to experience Miami Carnival. The event spans across Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend with various festivities each...
sflcn.com
Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed
MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
House of Horror's 20-year Haunt in South Florida
A scare actor playing the part of a DrownTown zombieEngageLive. For 20 years, House of Horror Haunted Carnival (HOH) has been scaring the living daylights out of the brave souls who venture into their haunted houses. With four new haunted experiences and a midway filled with unlimited carnival rides, food, and games, caretakers also vow to spook unsuspecting victims with every turn on their new Fireball Rollercoaster.
luxury-houses.net
Fall in Love at First Sight with This $29,999,999 Stunning Waterfront Home in Coral Gables was Made for Both Entertaining and Personal Retreat
9320 Gallardo St, Coral Gables, Florida is stunning waterfront residence in Old Cutler neighborhood was made for both entertaining and personal retreat, epitomizing South Florida living. This Coral Gables home offers 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9320 Gallardo St, please contact Lianne Graubart (Phone: 212-945-8360) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
miamionthecheap.com
Halloween trick or treat events in Miami-Dade
Trick-or-treat, Halloween, give me something good to eat!. Get your sacks, pumpkins even pillowcases, filled at these fun Halloween trick-or-treat events around Miami-Dade County. Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40 St., Miami. Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 1-11 p.m.; Sun. 1-10 p.m. Adults $29, kids ages 4-12 $19, discounts...
mitchandmeltakemiami.com
Meet Gabriel Orta, Miami’s Master Mixologist
The inventor of the Chorizo Cordial and owner of several Miami hot spots. Meet Gabriel Orta, a renowned mixologist, the inventor of the Chorizo Cordial, and the co-owner of Broken Shaker Miami, The Anderson and 27 Restaurant and Bar. He has been shaking up the Miami nightlife scene for years...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Fort Lauderdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay
The Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida has been destroyed by graffiti and decay.(Creative Commons/La Shola) The Miami Marine Stadium was the first-ever custom-built stadium for viewing water sports and motorboat races. For decades the stadium thrived, even advancing to hosting events such as concerts and boxing matches. However, in 1992, the Miami Marine Stadium was declared unsafe and forced to close.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Record $15.5 million home sale completed on Normandy Isle
A Miami Beach waterfront home with six bedrooms recently sold for $15.5 million, a record for the Normandy Isle neighborhood. The 12,000-square-foot lot across Normandy Shores Golf Club features a media room, elevator, pool, pier dock, boat lift, 73 feet of water frontage and views of Biscayne Bay. Nelson Gonzalez...
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
BurgerFi to Open Miami Lakes Location
The elevated fast casual burger chain is topping 120 locations
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
cohaitungchi.com
15 things to do in Miami for couples
Miami in South Florida is one of the world’s most popular vacation spots. You are reading: Miami activities for couples | 15 things to do in Miami for couples. It attracts romantic couples from all cities in the United States, after New York City. Miami offers excellent beaches, natural...
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023
An Entertaining Three-day Experience That’s So Miami. A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy Miami is known for. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 – 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats and shop for marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hollywood Police said Gabriel Becerra was last seen along the 1900 block of Van Buren Street. Police did not provide a physical...
NBC 2
Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
WSVN-TV
Family and newborn who went to Hollywood children’s hospital after evacuating from Ian headed home
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A family and their newborn are going home after Hurricane Ian forced them to evacuate. Their baby was one of several who were welcomed by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital’s NICU in Hollywood. Thursday, the baby joined five excited siblings, who are all under the...
WSVN-TV
5 displaced after carport in Hollywood home catches fire; adult, child hospitalized
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out of their Hollywood home by a fire that broke out in the carport, sending an adult and a child to the hospital. Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a single-story home on Plunkett street and 62nd Avenue, just after 3:35 a.m. on Saturday.
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
