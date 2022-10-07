An Entertaining Three-day Experience That’s So Miami. A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy Miami is known for. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 – 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats and shop for marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO