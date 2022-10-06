Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Town given update on Grand at Baldwin development
Many in the Baldwin community are supporting the development of a mixed-use, transit-oriented project that was the main item on the agenda of a Hempstead Town Board hearing on Monday. The Grand at Baldwin is a proposed $100 million, five-story apartment building that would be constructed by Breslin Realty Development...
Hewlett-Woodmere schools are nationally ranked
The Hewlett-Woodmere School District us ranked No. 19 in the Niche ninth annual best schools and district rankings. The school district was ranked No. 6 overall in the state and its teachers are also rated No. 6 in New York. Chicago school districts Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No....
Hewlett’s Keith Pooler sentenced in Hempstead stabbing
More than two years after Hewlett resident Keith Pooler stabbed Andre Garry at a Hempstead intersection, Pooler, who was convicted of murder during an eight-day trial in May, was sentenced to 25 years to life on Oct. 7. At the intersection of Terrance and Fulton avenues on June 28, 2020...
Everybody wants money upfront
Q. We’re in the middle of getting our house renovated, and we’re talking to three contractors. Each one wants a large amount of money to start the job. Our architect also got more than a third up front, and we were concerned about that, too. Now the contractors want between 25 and 30 percent of the total cost, upfront, and won’t start the job without it. Why does it have to be so much, and how do we protect ourselves if they take our money and run away? Our neighbor had that happen to them. What if we hold back money? Do you have any suggestions?
