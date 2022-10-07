ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

hockomocksports.com

Foxboro Rolls Past Stoughton In Davenport Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — With a lot of new faces in the lineup this season, longtime Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli knew patience was key for this year’s squad to find its rhythm. Despite starting the season 1-3 in its first four games, Martinelli saw improvement each and every...
STOUGHTON, MA
hockomocksports.com

OA Uses Fast Start, Silva, and Defense to Beat Canton

NORTH EASTON, Mass. – Looking to set aside last week’s tough loss to Stoughton in the league opener, Oliver Ames wanted to make sure it set a positive tone from the opening whistle of Friday night’s visit of Canton to Muscato Stadium. With two touchdowns in its...
CANTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,634,221 which is 274% higher than the state average of $437,389.
REAL ESTATE
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
#Rocketeers
nrinow.news

Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed that […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in deadly shooting outside Fall River bar

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a bar in Fall River over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Sunday, Fall River police responded to the Riverside Sports Bar and...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Power restored for over 6,000 customers in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) -Over 6,000 customers now have their power back in Cumberland following a widespread outage Sunday night. Rhode Island Energy said thousands were without power as of 9:40 p.m. According to the company, power was restored just before 10:10 p.m. ABC 6 News has reached out to learn...
CUMBERLAND, RI
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Ofice said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Fire breaks out at North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon

BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
BRISTOL, RI

