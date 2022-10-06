ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry-Proven AI-Based Security Hardware and Software in OEM Devices; Growing Sales to Fortune 500 Companies: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)

By AB Digital, Inc.
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Benzinga

Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Biden's Announcement – Stock Market Reactions And A Longer View

Biden's announcement of federal cannabis pardons and a review of the CSA scheduling of cannabis produced a whopping 32.4% pop in the MSOS ETF for the week, easily the largest gain since the ETF was created. After a 10-point retracement, MSOs remain over 20% higher. The pullback signals a realization that Biden's program is not an immediate fix for the industry's issues and leaves important questions about future legislative/regulatory directions.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market

RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Rocket Seeds Now Offers Cannabis Seeds By Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane's Garden, Sunwest Genetics, Beaver Seeds In The US

Online cannabis seeds purveyor has partnered with top international seed banks to provide a convenient one-stop-shop for novice and experienced growers. “Rocket Seeds is redefining the seed shopping process with a mainstream approach. From purchase to harvest, we’re helping growers succeed. Our quality-controlled products, customer service, and brand-specific packaging makes the entire experience more approachable and accessible,” stated Rocket Seeds CEO Landra De.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Joe Biden Vows Consequences Against Saudi Arabia, Philips Warns Lower Sales & Profit, Intel Explores Substantial Job Cuts: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 12

Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face' Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'. President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, indicating that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. In an...
POTUS

