Industry-Proven AI-Based Security Hardware and Software in OEM Devices; Growing Sales to Fortune 500 Companies: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)

Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually,...
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
Yet Another Good News For Moderna, FDA Approves Its New Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot
Moderna Inc MRNA has received FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, in children and adolescents 6 - 17 years. The authorizations are based on a 25 μg booster dose for children ages 6 to 11 years old and a 50 μg booster...
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: Biden's Announcement – Stock Market Reactions And A Longer View
Biden's announcement of federal cannabis pardons and a review of the CSA scheduling of cannabis produced a whopping 32.4% pop in the MSOS ETF for the week, easily the largest gain since the ETF was created. After a 10-point retracement, MSOs remain over 20% higher. The pullback signals a realization that Biden's program is not an immediate fix for the industry's issues and leaves important questions about future legislative/regulatory directions.
Morgan Stanley Makes Tesla Prediction For 2023, Cuts Price Target As Production Headwinds Linger
Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target on Tesla Inc. TSLA stock following a delivery miss in the third quarter. What To Know: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained Tesla with an Overweight rating on Monday and lowered the price target from $383 to $350, citing continued production headwinds. "We...
Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association Launches, Will Elevate Tribal Voices And Importance In The Industry
The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) has officially launched and is setting out to promote the development and advancement of the cannabis industry for the benefit of all Indigenous communities. As a non-profit, the ICIA is dedicated to advocacy and empowerment of Indigenous cannabis businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. Founded by...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market
RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
Ford, General Motors Shares Slide As 'Demand Destruction Seems Inevitable'
UBS analysts are turning less positive on the legacy automakers as demand destruction appears likely to pressure earnings in 2023. What To Know: UBS on Monday downgraded Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM, citing demand concerns and earnings risks in the face of a potential recession. UBS...
Rocket Seeds Now Offers Cannabis Seeds By Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds, Mary Jane's Garden, Sunwest Genetics, Beaver Seeds In The US
Online cannabis seeds purveyor has partnered with top international seed banks to provide a convenient one-stop-shop for novice and experienced growers. “Rocket Seeds is redefining the seed shopping process with a mainstream approach. From purchase to harvest, we’re helping growers succeed. Our quality-controlled products, customer service, and brand-specific packaging makes the entire experience more approachable and accessible,” stated Rocket Seeds CEO Landra De.
Joe Biden Vows Consequences Against Saudi Arabia, Philips Warns Lower Sales & Profit, Intel Explores Substantial Job Cuts: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 12
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face' Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'. President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, indicating that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. In an...
