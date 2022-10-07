ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cell Block Steve
4d ago

I’ll never understand how someone can kill or abuse a child.

The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Schoolgirl, 12, who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to the GP by her concerned mother a year before her death but wasn't referred after describing her mood as '10 out of 10', inquest hears

A 12-year-old girl who killed herself after being bullied during lockdown was taken to a GP by her mother more than a year before her death but wasn't referred, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on October 1, 2020. Her parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
