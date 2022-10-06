Read full article on original website
Family Fun Awaits You At “Mission Moonshine” Escape Room – Coming To St. Cloud
Every Thursday evening in December, you can enjoy the Mission Moonshine Escape Room at the Stearns History Museum, a great evening for adults to get together and solve the escape room mystery. This is the first-ever escape room that the Stearns History Museum has brought us, and they are planning...
TEDx St. Cloud in Downtown St. Cloud this Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Seven speakers have been lined up for the annual TEDx Talk in downtown St. Cloud. The event is this Thursday and starts at The Regency at 5:00 p.m. with a reception. The talks will start at 6:30 p.m. across the street at the Paramount Theatre.
United Way Hosting Child Care Fair in St. Cloud Tuesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local businesses will have the chance to learn about childcare resources they can provide their employees at an event in St. Cloud this week. United Way of Central Minnesota is teaming up with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and the Central Minnesota Child Care Response Fund to put on a child care fair on Tuesday morning.
SCSU Homecoming Takes Over Campus October 17-22nd
St. Cloud State University is celebrating Homecoming from October 17th - 22nd this year. St. Cloud State's Homecoming is the University's biggest red and black celebration of the year, with special events for students, families, prospective students, alumni, community members and more! Find out all the events taking place throughout the week as you celebrate what it means to be a Husky!
This “Good Enough” Parking in St. Cloud is Inconsiderate
When you pull into a busy parking lot and it's hard to find a space and you see someone who has parked like a jerk, it's super annoying. I'm talking about someone who just ignores the parking space lines, parks over the line, crooked and then creates a chain reaction of other people having to park over further because of the first person's bad park job.
3 Small Towns in Minnesota Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
There are plenty of small towns to cozy up in Minnesota this winter. MyDatingAdvisor.com took on the task of ranking 170 of the coziest towns in the country to find the best of the best. We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
Why Uniquely Painted Minnesota House Is a Must See in Halloween Month
Chances are you've at least heard of the movie "Beetlejuice". If you know the movie even a little bit you know about this scene:. "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" was all that came to mind when I first saw a picture of this uniquely painted house:. Have you ever seen anything quite...
REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley
This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?
For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
Grant Funding Provides New AEDs For Officers, First Responders
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are getting some new AEDs thanks to a grant. The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded over $18-million to the University of Minnesota Medical School. The grant aims to provide officers and first responders across...
Do You Have Forgotten Money Waiting For You In Minnesota?
With the holiday season, well on its way (it is almost mid-October) many people's thoughts start to turn toward gifts and what you can and can't afford to give this year. Let's face it, with the cost of goods going up, up, and up and wages for employees holding steady this year might be a year where you don't see as much under the tree. That is unless you have some 'forgotten' money hanging around.
Bahr’s Haunted Acres in Big Lake Serves Up Big Scares for a Good Cause
The "Most Terrifying Trail In Central Minnesota" is also a fundraiser for a good cause. It's all about frights and fundraising! If you are looking for a haunted attraction to hit up this fall, check out Bahr's Haunted Acres in Big Lake. Bahr’s Haunted Acres has partnered with the Minnesota...
Minnesota Grown Pumpkin Sets North American Record
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA (WJON News) -- A pumpkin grown here in Minnesota has set a new record. Monday at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California they announced two-time winner Travis Gienger of Anoka is this year's Pumpkin King. His 2,560-pound Rhinoceros-sized Mega Gourd set a new North American Record on its way to taking first place.
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday
BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Is Your Vehicle Ready For Another Minnesota Winter?
I certainly don't want to bum anyone out but Winter is coming and having your vehicle dependable in frigid temps can make the Winer go by a bit easier. Cars have come a long way in the last few decades. With most all cars using fuel injection, those cold winter starts aren't nearly as iffy. Jumper cables used to get a real workout back in the day.
Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another million-dollar lottery winner. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $1 million ticket in our state for last (Monday) night's drawing. The ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store in Duluth. The numbers drawn were 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and...
Your Chance To Run An Excavator Or Bulldozer Is This Weekend In Minnesota
If you are making plans for this weekend, you might want to do something EXTREME! If you've got kids that like big machines, or maybe you've always secretly wanted to drive an excavator or bulldozer your chance to do that is this weekend. One Minnesota company that specializes in the big 'toys' is having an event this Saturday that could put you in the literal driver's seat of one of those dream machines!
742 Talks Homeless Students
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Officials estimate there are 361 homeless students in the St. Cloud Area School District, compared to 241 at this time last year. That’s the disturbing takeaway from a presentation at Wednesday’s school board meeting. The law that governs homeless students and their needs...
Mushatt Promoted to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With the announcement of Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton becoming the new St. Cloud Police Chief, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has appointed a new Assistant Chief. Kleis announced Thursday Commander Brett Mushatt will be promoted to Assistant Chief later this year. Mushatt is a St....
