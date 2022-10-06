ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud State University is celebrating Homecoming from October 17th - 22nd this year. St. Cloud State's Homecoming is the University's biggest red and black celebration of the year, with special events for students, families, prospective students, alumni, community members and more! Find out all the events taking place throughout the week as you celebrate what it means to be a Husky!
