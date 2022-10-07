Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches InvestigationTy D.Yuba City, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
davisvanguard.org
Evidence in DUI Case Tossed after Court Finds Blood ‘Draw’ Violated Accused’s Rights
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Timothy Fall tossed key evidence in a DUI pretrial here late last Friday, ruling a law enforcement officer’s decision not to get a warrant before a “blood draw” violated the Constitutional rights of the accused. Even before the...
davisvanguard.org
Accused’s Victim/Mother Urges Court to Release Son, Noting Poor Mental Health; Aunt Disagrees
WOODLAND, CA – In Yolo County Superior Court this week, a man—not identified by The Vanguard to protect the identity of the victim—awaited the hearing of his arraignment for a felony and two misdemeanors including threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury, battery and resisting arrest.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Caldor Fire suspects appear in court, date set for preliminary exam
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. David and Travis Smith, ages 66 and 32, respectively, at the time of their arrests, face...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Suspect convicted in drive-through ambush killing
The Sacramento County District Attorney announced a man has been convicted of ambushing and murdering a victim at a McDonald’s drive-through on Florin Road. Isaiah Frazier was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Nehemiah Barksdale. The jury also found true the allegation that Frazier personally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
Police begin zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around Elk Grove schools
ELK GROVE – The Elk Grove Police Department will begin a zero-tolerance enforcement policy for drivers around schools on Monday.The department says traffic safety issues surrounding schools are one of the concerns they hear about the most, so they've increased their presence in the last few weeks and have been focused on giving out warnings.Officers be will enforcing all laws around schools, including parking and stopping where it's prohibited.Police say, as of Monday, they will no longer be giving out warnings.
2news.com
PCSO: Man arrested for burglarizing several homes, possession of suspected fentanyl
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after burglarizing several homes and being in possession of suspected fentanyl. On September 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis, for a report of suspicious circumstances.
Burglary suspect dies after medical emergency in back of police patrol car in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – A burglary suspect has died after he apparently had some sort of medical incident while being arrested in Roseville. The incident happened back in September. Roseville police say officers responded to the 2700 block of Vista Grande Boulevard that afternoon to investigate a report of someone stealing auto parts. Offices quickly spotted the suspect trying to get away in a vehicle. The suspect was quickly pulled over and arrested. Police say the suspect was placed in the back of a patrol car without incident – but, just moments later, the suspect started having a medical incident. Officers called for an ambulance and the suspect was rushed to the emergency room. The suspect later died at the hospital, police say. An initial autopsy has now been done, but no official cause of death has been determined yet. Roseville police say they are working with the Placer County District Attorney's Office to investigate the incident, per in-custody death protocol.
KCRA.com
Police come down on Elk Grove drivers after flood of complaints in school zones
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police have begun a zero-tolerance enforcement after a flood of complaints about traffic violations, specifically in school zones. The enforcement began Monday morning as the Elk Grove Unified School District started its day. Traffic violations, including parking or stopping where prohibited, will result...
Fox40
Man dies from ‘medical issue’ following arrest in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said a man died from a “medical issue” following his arrest on Sept. 28 in Roseville. According to police, officers pulled the man over around 2:00 p.m. on Vista Grand Boulevard after his car and license plate matched a report of stolen auto parts the officers were responding to.
Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting played golf in Roseville after killing, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle club is now in custody in Placer County. According to a news release, officers responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club in Fresno on Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect arrested for Wednesday morning shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Police on Sunday located a woman that believe responsible for a shooting that left a man hurt Wednesday morning. Sacramento police say the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. near 13th and X streets. Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. On Sunday, investigators determined 31-year-old Asia Kinslow was responsible for the shooting. She was located in a tent in the area of W and 14th streets Sunday and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to police.Exactly what led up to the shooting remains unclear.
Dorothea Puente, Sacramento’s most notorious female serial killer
Throughout the 1980s, as many as nine deaths in Sacramento were investigated as being connected to Dorothea Puente.
Survivor of suspected Stockton serial killer speaks out: 'They didn't listen to me'
The woman believes if detectives had investigated her case more thoroughly, the killer might already be in custody.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
19-year-old Davis resident suspected of pulling gun on person at intersection
DAVIS – A Davis man is under arrest after police say he got out of his car, pulled out a gun, then pointed it at someone at an intersection. Davis police say, back on Oct. 3, the suspect and victim got into a short argument at a business near Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard. The two left in separate cars, but then stopped at the nearby red light. It was at this point that both people got out of their cars for another confrontation. However, this was when the suspect – 19-year-old Davis resident Isaac Salas – pulled out a...
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested after Robbing Home
Photos: Courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Approximately one month ago, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began working on a burglary that occurred at the Hills Church in El Dorado Hills. A suspect location in Sacramento was identified and detectives were able to identify a person of interest, the same day. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Sacramento and numerous items were recovered related to the burglary. A suspect was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail and he was released the same evening.
Amtrak train amputated legs of California man lying on tracks. Jury to decide who’s to blame
By the time Yuba City police found Joe Nevis on a sidewalk at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 24, 2016, they decided he was too drunk to take to jail, and instead had him taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital in nearby Marysville. Nevis spent 20 minutes at the hospital, where Dr. Hector...
Fox40
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
Man found with stab wounds inside a North Highlands residence dies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A man discovered with at least one stab wound inside a North Highlands residence Saturday died on scene.Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way regarding a disturbance. The caller advised that they heard a possible gunshot that came from or near the residence and requested officers respond check that the residents were safe, according to the sheriff's department.That's when deputies located the unidentified man suffering from at least one stab wound. They performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead by firefighters.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. The circumstances, including the motive, of this incident remain under investigation, and no further information or suspect information is available at this time.The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
CBS News
Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew
A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
