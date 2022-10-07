ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, PA

G-A roundup: Boys soccer trips Bermudian Springs, 2-1

Greencastle-Antrim 2, Bermudian Springs 1: Caleb Baine broke a 1-1 tie with 11 minutes left to lift the Blue Devils to a non-league victory at York Springs on Saturday morning. Mitch Lagoe opened the scoring for G-A (9-4) just after halftime, with Hendy Drawbaugh getting the assist. The Eagles tied...
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Late rally lifts Shippensburg to victory

The Shippensburg Greyhounds rallied for two late scores to turn back Mechanicsburg 14-10 in a tightly contested Colonial contest on Homecoming night. The Hounds offense suffered some lingering effects from the previous game as once again they had chances to score, but came up empty in the first three quarters. Shippensburg’s defense bent, but kept the Wildcats for the most part out of the endzone.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Fatal Cambria County Fall

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Maryland Fall Turkey, Small Game Hunting Seasons Beginning

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. Hunters are also reminded that changes have been made to ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail seasons. “During this time...
MARYLAND STATE
Developing: Crash sends 3 to hospital in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash Sunday in Cambria County. Emergency crews were sent to the crash on Skyline Drive in Reade Township. Three people inside the vehicle were reportedly transported following the incident. Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Man killed in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Dog Dies In House Trailer Fire In Washington County

The cause is under investigation. House trailer in Boonsboro on fire (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Boonsboro, Md (KM) One dog died in a house trailer fire in Washington County Sunday night. The Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office says at around 6:50 PM, fire fighters responded to the...
BOONSBORO, MD
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
ALTOONA, PA
4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers accept contract

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers have ratified a four-year contract after almost a year of bargaining. The education members voted to ratify it, then the school board voted unanimously to approve it. The new agreement provides salary increases of more than 3% each year and...
GREENCASTLE, PA

