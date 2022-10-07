Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Boys soccer trips Bermudian Springs, 2-1
Greencastle-Antrim 2, Bermudian Springs 1: Caleb Baine broke a 1-1 tie with 11 minutes left to lift the Blue Devils to a non-league victory at York Springs on Saturday morning. Mitch Lagoe opened the scoring for G-A (9-4) just after halftime, with Hendy Drawbaugh getting the assist. The Eagles tied...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Red-hot volleyball team picks up 2 more wins
Chambersburg 3, New Oxford 0; Chbg 3, Red Lion 0: The Trojans competed in a tri-meet at New Oxford Saturday and picked up a pair of non-league wins, shutting out the Colonials and the Lions. Against NO, Chambersburg won games of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-15; and the scores were 25-19,...
Brady Heiser, Jayden Johnson combine to lead Gettysburg past Waynesboro
It is Gettysburg’s first season back in the Mid-Penn and the list of schools who wish that wasn’t so — or that the Warriors would have at least waited another year — continues to grow. Waynesboro joined the ranks Friday falling at Gettysburg, 21-10.
thesportspage.blog
Late rally lifts Shippensburg to victory
The Shippensburg Greyhounds rallied for two late scores to turn back Mechanicsburg 14-10 in a tightly contested Colonial contest on Homecoming night. The Hounds offense suffered some lingering effects from the previous game as once again they had chances to score, but came up empty in the first three quarters. Shippensburg’s defense bent, but kept the Wildcats for the most part out of the endzone.
Bedford Fall Foliage Festival wraps up final day
The 58th Annual Bedford Fall Foliage Festival wrapped up Sunday as the two weekend event came to a close.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Cambria County Fall
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
Bay Net
Maryland Fall Turkey, Small Game Hunting Seasons Beginning
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. Hunters are also reminded that changes have been made to ruffed grouse and bobwhite quail seasons. “During this time...
New photos bring hope for grieving father as search continues for missing Waynesboro sisters
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — It’s been more than 920 days since John Rex has seen his daughters. “I want them to know I haven’t stopped trying," said Rex. "Every single day they’ve been gone, I’ve been trying to find them.”. Yet, at his Florida home, time...
Developing: Crash sends 3 to hospital in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were sent to a hospital after a crash Sunday in Cambria County. Emergency crews were sent to the crash on Skyline Drive in Reade Township. Three people inside the vehicle were reportedly transported following the incident. Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on air and […]
Man killed in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
abc27.com
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Hamilton Township, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Adams County. It began around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
wfmd.com
Dog Dies In House Trailer Fire In Washington County
The cause is under investigation. House trailer in Boonsboro on fire (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Boonsboro, Md (KM) One dog died in a house trailer fire in Washington County Sunday night. The Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office says at around 6:50 PM, fire fighters responded to the...
Tractor-trailer rollover spills paint on Route 350 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge fire crews spent hours Sunday night into Monday morning cleaning up after a tractor-trailer crash spilled paint onto a section of Route 350. The Mountain Top Fire Company was sent to the 4600 Block of Tyrone Pike at 8:58 p.m. for a tractor-trailer that rolled over. No one […]
Hotel stays skyrocket ahead of biggest Penn State home games. Check out these prices
Just how much will it cost you to find accommodations for the Ohio State v. Penn State game? The prices are eye-popping.
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
Franklin County: Deed Transfers Sept 28-Oct 4
Deed Transfers for Sept 28-Oct 4, 2022, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
abc27.com
Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers accept contract
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers have ratified a four-year contract after almost a year of bargaining. The education members voted to ratify it, then the school board voted unanimously to approve it. The new agreement provides salary increases of more than 3% each year and...
