The Shippensburg Greyhounds rallied for two late scores to turn back Mechanicsburg 14-10 in a tightly contested Colonial contest on Homecoming night. The Hounds offense suffered some lingering effects from the previous game as once again they had chances to score, but came up empty in the first three quarters. Shippensburg’s defense bent, but kept the Wildcats for the most part out of the endzone.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO