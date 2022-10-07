Read full article on original website
Analyst says not to expect Apple's own 5G modem inside the iPhone before 2025 at the earliest
When Apple announced a surprise deal with Qualcomm during opening statements for a trial between the two companies back in 2019, Apple was desperate. The plan it had to avoid Qualcomm by using a new 5G smartphone modem developed by Intel was not going well and besides, the company had already praised the quality of Qualcomm's modems while testifying in court under oath. So Apple cratered, giving in to Qualcomm's controversial "no license, no chips" policy.
Don't expect the USB-C iPhone 15 to also offer faster charging
After the recent passage of the common charging standard requirements in the European Parliament, Apple will have to equip the last holdouts among its devices that feature a Lightning port, with a USB-C one by the end of 2024. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple won't be waiting for the...
In weeks, both Surface Duo models could get Android 12L with a Windows 11-based skin
According to Windows Central, Microsoft is just a few weeks away from releasing an update for both the Surface Duo 1 and Surface Duo 2. The dual-screened devices are expected to receive Android 12L, a special version of the operating system made for large-screened and foldable handsets. Surface Duo 1...
Trusted insider revises expectations for the iPhone SE 4
Though it's still too early to talk about the iPhone 14 series' market stats, the early consensus is that people are gravitating toward the more expensive Pro models and don't seem all that interested in the standard models. This reflects a failed positioning strategy by Apple, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had earlier also revealed that the iPhone SE 3 was not performing well. The iPhone SE 4 could be the sweet spot in the lineup, suggests a new rumor.
Sony's compact (and tall) Xperia 5 III 5G powerhouse is more affordable than ever before
Even though Sony hasn't made any global or US top ten best-selling smartphone lists in a fairly long time and that situation is unlikely to change in the near (or distant) future, there are clear benefits to purchasing and owning high-end Xperia devices. In a world of strikingly similar Android...
Bigger battery tipped as key selling point for compact Samsung Galaxy S23
Will Samsung bring a radical flagship redesign to the table with the fast-approaching Galaxy S23 family? Probably not. Will the camera capabilities of the "vanilla" S23 and the non-Ultra S23+ be vastly improved in any meaningful way compared to the S22 and S22+? We highly doubt it. But even though...
Apple has started preparing a UK store for the iPhone 15 launch
The iPhone 14 lineup is finally here, but, unfortunately, this year's iPhones are just a slight upgrade from the previous generation — especially the regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. So, if you have decided to skip this one and wait for the iPhone 15 to come out, you might want to know when you could expect Apple to release the next iPhones.
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
