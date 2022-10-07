Suspect in hours-long Michigan hotel standoff in custody after killing clerk, police say

Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder in Detroit-area hotel shooting
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Detroit hotel employee and barricading himself in a room for hours was charged Sunday with murder and other crimes. Reichsrd Williams-Lewis, 37, was denied bond during an appearance in court. He is accused of fatally shooting a 55-year-old...
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
Police report lays out case of elderly man locked in Birmingham basement
Neighbors who lived in the attached unit say that through their shared wall they could hear him knocking and groaning for about 20 minutes every day.
13abc.com
Suspect arrested for homicide of three-year-old boy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect has been arrested for the homicide of the three-year-old boy who died last week. The Sylvania Township Police Department says the arrest was made in another state but the name of the suspect has not been released. On Sunday, three-year-old Declan Hill’s death was...
Detroit News
Editorial: Probe needed into crime lab firing
Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP's Northville lab, was fired 10 months ago for improperly documenting a...
Charges confirm 47-year-old woman was intoxicated when she struck and killed a pedestrian
After a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, a 47-year-old woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
whmi.com
Man Arrested After Police Chase
A man was arrested following a police chase involving multiple agencies on Friday that ended in Pinckney. The Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City after a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 10am, Livingston County Law Enforcement was advised of a dangerous driver, possibly in the Fowlerville area....
Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
Have you seen Landon? Missing teen last seen on Tuesday failed to return home, police say
Detroit police are seeking to reunite a missing teen with his family after he disappeared after leaving home four days ago on October 4. Landon Merriweather, 15, was reported missing from his residence
Downriver border agents help local police foil armed abduction of infant
Border patrol agents helped reunite a baby with family members after Downriver police allege the young child was abducted at gun point on Wednesday.
1 man found shot to death inside Dodge Charger in East Detroit: DPD
Detectives with Detroit police are at the scene of a second deadly shooting reported overnight after a victim was found dead in his car with apparent gunshot wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These 23 people escaped from Michigan prisons or parole and are still missing
The Michigan Department of Corrections has a list of its most wanted escapees. These are the 23 people on that list, the crimes they were convicted of and how old they’d be now. The Michigan Department of Corrections defines escapees as the following:. Michigan Department of Corrections. Unlike federal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday. Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30...
Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen
Carle Penny, 15, of Detroit, was last seen on October 2 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bishop in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
The Oakland Press
Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife
A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
FedEx employee arrested after stealing $96K in merchandise from Eastpointe Footlocker store
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A FedEx driver has been arrested after stealing merchandise that was supposed to be delivered to a Footlocker store in Eastpointe, according to the Eastpointe Police Department.Morris Jones, 40, was arraigned in the 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property.On Oct. 3 at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the reported embezzlement and spoke with a Footlocker Regional Loss Prevention agent and a FedEx Security Specialist who discovered that the driver was taking merchandise home with him, instead of delivering it. They identified the driver as Jones.Jones had been stealing the property for some time, and he stole over $96,000 in merchandise.A search warrant was executed at Jones' home in the 23000 block of Courtland and police located merchandise that was logged to be at Footlocker property.The investigation is ongoing.Jones was arrested at the scene and police requested a warrant on a female accomplice. He was given a $25,000 personal bond and he must wear a GPS tether.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"
(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
DPD: suspect robbed 2 Family Dollar stores on Detroit's west side in the span of 24 hours, grabbed cashier by apron
Detroit police are searching for a man who they believed robbed dollar stores at gunpoint two days in a row last week on the city’s west side.
