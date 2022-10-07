Read full article on original website
Beltran Awarded CCIW Offensive Player of the Week
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — For the first time this season, Carthage College football sophomore Cristian Beltran has been named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. In a 33-14 conference win over North Park last Saturday, Beltran,...
Firebirds Sweep Titans in Impressive Fashion
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Carthage College women's tennis team swept the visiting Illinois Wesleyan Universtiy Titans 9-0 on Saturday morning at Smeds Tennis Center. Carthage only lost seven games between the nine matches to Wesleyan, as seven flights swept their opponent. Final Score: Carthage 9, Illinois Wesleyan 0. Location: Smeds...
Carthage Beaten By No. 20 North Central
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Carthage College Firebirds women's soccer team lost 2-0 to the North Central College Cardinals- ranked as the 20th-best team in the nation in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III National Poll- on Saturday evening at Art Keller Field. Two early second-half goals by North Central allowed the Cardinals to pull away and drop the Firebirds to 0-6-5 (0-3-1 CCIW) on the season.
Women's Golf Finishes Sixth at 2022 CCIW Championships; Oomens Earns All-Conference Honors With Fifth-Place Finish
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - The Carthage College Firebirds women's golf team finished sixth at the 2022 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Championships this weekend at Naga-Waukee War Memorial Golf Course. Sophomore golfer Lorelei Oomens earned all-conference honors after finishing fifth out of 46 golfers in the championships. Sophomore golfer...
