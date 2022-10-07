KENOSHA, Wis. - The Carthage College Firebirds women's soccer team lost 2-0 to the North Central College Cardinals- ranked as the 20th-best team in the nation in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III National Poll- on Saturday evening at Art Keller Field. Two early second-half goals by North Central allowed the Cardinals to pull away and drop the Firebirds to 0-6-5 (0-3-1 CCIW) on the season.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO