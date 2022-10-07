Read full article on original website
Monday’s Headlines Are Moving Slowly
Uber cut a deal with Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture Motional to roll out self-driving taxis in major cities over the next 10 years. (Tech Crunch) A series of political compromises have added so much to the cost of California’s high-speed rail line that some former backers question whether it will ever be completed. (New York Times)
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 7
League of American Bicyclists ranks Illinois the 15th most bike-friendly state (Daily Herald) 7 injured, 3 seriously, after van and car drivers crash near 47th/Ashland in Back of the Yards (CBS) Forest Park leaders share ideas about cutting crime and curbing the number of overdoses on CTA trains (FOX) Pace...
Why the Rent Is Too Damn High: The Suburbs Aren’t Growing
This article first appeared in New York Focus, an investigative news site on New York politics. Sign up for its newsletter here. New York City builds less housing per capita than almost any major city in the U.S., one reason it boasts the country’s highest rents. Like other cities, it relies on its suburbs to ease the strain on its housing market.
