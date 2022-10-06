ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Community Impact Austin

The Austin Steam Train Association puts history on wheels; local school district tangles with opioid overdoses.

The Austin Breakdown host Olivia Aldridge and Austin Steam Train Association board Chair Ben Sargent tour ASTA's rail yard in Cedar Park. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Austin Breakdown shines a light on the Austin Steam Train Association, which operates the only nonprofit railroad in Texas—the Austin & Texas Central Railroad. The railroad organization restores and preserves vintage train cars, and keeps historic steam and diesel engines running with excursions on the Hill Country Flyer, which runs from ASTA's main railyard in Cedar Park to Burnet.
CEDAR PARK, TX
inforney.com

Community shows up in force to support fallen officer's family

Just a stone's throw away from the intersection where Anthony Martin tragically lost his life, a phalanx of law enforcement vehicles were parked with engines running and lights on in tribute to the Austin Police Department officer and Liberty Hill resident during a fundraiser for his family at Liberty Hill Middle School on Thursday evening.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
CBS Austin

2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County

Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellam Road around 2:33 a.m. The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded. ALSO | Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO

DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
KVUE

Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Square Nails offers services, complimentary drinks and more Buda, Kyle local business news

Square Nails opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 300, Kyle. (Courtesy Square Nails) Bannockburn Church launched a new campus called Bannockburn Buda-Kyle Sept. 25 at EVO Entertainment, 3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The church follows the Word of God and the Bible. Bannockburn offers two worship services on Sunday mornings. Free child care is also offered. 512-892-2703. www.budakylechurch.com.
BUDA, TX

