‘I’m depleting my life savings’: 75% of pilots expected to retire within 10 years, becoming one unattainable for most
GEORGETOWN, Texas (Nexstar) — Within the next 10 years, experts say major airlines are expecting 75 percent of their pilots to retire. Texas is in the top three places for pilot school, but it’s more expensive than college. Janae Smith just started at the AeroGuard Flight School in Georgetown a few weeks ago.
The Austin Steam Train Association puts history on wheels; local school district tangles with opioid overdoses.
The Austin Breakdown host Olivia Aldridge and Austin Steam Train Association board Chair Ben Sargent tour ASTA's rail yard in Cedar Park. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Austin Breakdown shines a light on the Austin Steam Train Association, which operates the only nonprofit railroad in Texas—the Austin & Texas Central Railroad. The railroad organization restores and preserves vintage train cars, and keeps historic steam and diesel engines running with excursions on the Hill Country Flyer, which runs from ASTA's main railyard in Cedar Park to Burnet.
inforney.com
Community shows up in force to support fallen officer's family
Just a stone's throw away from the intersection where Anthony Martin tragically lost his life, a phalanx of law enforcement vehicles were parked with engines running and lights on in tribute to the Austin Police Department officer and Liberty Hill resident during a fundraiser for his family at Liberty Hill Middle School on Thursday evening.
CBS Austin
2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County
Two people were killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to intersection of Pearce Lane and Kellam Road around 2:33 a.m. The Austin Fire Department, Travis County Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded. ALSO | Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin...
1 dead after single-vehicle crash at SH 45, Mopac in SW Austin
Officials with the Austin Police Department said a person died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash near southwest Austin.
Multiple departments respond to fire at northwest Austin home
Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
Some businesses evacuated, traffic closed after gas line struck in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Some businesses were evacuated and traffic was closed in both directions after a gas line was struck in southeast Austin on Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St., the Austin Fire Department said. A 6-inch gas line was struck by...
fox7austin.com
3 killed, 1 injured in two separate crashes in Austin area within two-hour span
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people are dead after two separate crashes in the Austin area within hours of each other Sunday. The first happened around 2:30 a.m. on Pearce Lane near Kellam Road in Del Valle where a car crashed with three people inside. One person was pinned and two were unconscious when medics arrived.
New $61.6 million transmission project approved to help bring power to Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — Oncor and Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services will build a new transmission line and substation in the East Hutto area of Williamson County. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed a notice with the Public Utility Commission. ERCOT is the power grid manager for...
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
‘I was screaming, crying’: Woman waits 20 minutes for North Hays EMS, friend dies in her arms
An excruciating 20 minutes is how long some people in northern Hays County have waited for paramedics. One of those people was Carrie Napiorkowski.
Victim of crash at South Congress Avenue identified
Paul Muller was identified as the person who was hit. He died at the scene.
Bastrop County man pleads guilty to flying contraband into a Fort Worth federal prison with a drone
A Bastrop County man has pleaded guilty to charges that he used a drone to fly drugs, weapons and other contraband over the wall at the federal prison in Fort Worth.
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning crash near Del Valle
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
City council candidate claims Austin clearing more homeless encampments ahead of ACL, city says that’s not true
As thousands of people travel to our city for Austin City Limits Music Festival, a candidate for Austin City Council District 1, who has been one of the more vocal candidates about homelessness, said the city appears to be clearing out more homeless encampments ahead of the festival.
Square Nails offers services, complimentary drinks and more Buda, Kyle local business news
Square Nails opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 300, Kyle. (Courtesy Square Nails) Bannockburn Church launched a new campus called Bannockburn Buda-Kyle Sept. 25 at EVO Entertainment, 3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The church follows the Word of God and the Bible. Bannockburn offers two worship services on Sunday mornings. Free child care is also offered. 512-892-2703. www.budakylechurch.com.
Arrest made after fatal single-vehicle crash in east Austin
A man was arrested in connection to a single-vehicle crash after 2 a.m. July 18 in the 8600 block of FM 969 that resulted in a death.
