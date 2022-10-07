Read full article on original website
Eastern Washington Drops Ranked-Road Matchup to Weber State
The No. 21/24 Eastern Washington University football team resumed Big Sky Conference play at Weber State tonight (Oct. 8), where it fell 45-21. With the loss, Eastern falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference action, while Weber State improves to 5-0 and 2-0. Eastern Washington trailed 21-14 at the half, and a defensive touchdown after a fumble recovery byMitchell Johnson tied the contest with seven minutes left to play in the third quarter. From there, the Wildcats scored 10 unanswered points and took a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Weber State tacked on two more scores in the fourth quarter, ending the game scoring 24 unanswered points.
Men's Tennis Finishes at ITA Regionals
Eastern Washington men's tennis competed in the ITA Northwest Regionals this past weekend. The competition was held at Gonzaga University. Erik Sarlvik earned a victory in the round of 32 over Oscar Brown, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Sarlvik would drop his round of 16 match to Rikuto Yamaguchi 6-4, 6-0.
Eagles Overpower Bengals on Saturday Afternoon
Eastern Washington volleyball's short turnaround proved to be no issue, as they would sweep Idaho State on Saturday at Reese Court. The Eagles' offense overpowered the Bengals and helped the team improve to 2-3 in the Big Sky and 7-10 overall. Idaho St. fell to 2-3 in conference and 10-8 overall.
Eagles Give Warm Welcome to New Assistant Track and Field Coaches
Eastern Washington University director of track and field/cross country, Erin Tucker, has announced the two new additions to his coaching staff. The Eagles welcome Majesty Tutson who will coach the throwers, and Jonina Brinson will coach the jumpers and the multis. Tutson comes from the University of New Orleans where...
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month
A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES. BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA – (October 8, 2022) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention.
