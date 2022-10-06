Read full article on original website
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Century Saturday
Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Century bike tour is today and cyclists will leave the campus for two optional routes across the Lower Eastern Shore. The tour is full – there will be no on-site registration. Riders for the 100 mile tour will leave between 7 and 9am. Starting time for the 63-mile tour is between 9:30 and 10:30am – all riders should be done by 5pm. Drivers watch for increased bicycle traffic on local roads.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 1 – 2 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
PhillyBite
A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – October 7, 2022
OCEAN CITY — Two people were arrested on assault charges last weekend after reportedly attacking a man on a boat at a downtown bayside marina. Around 10 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a bayside marina in the downtown area for a reported assault. OCPD officers met with a female, identified as Heather Reed, 37, of Delmar, Md., who advised she had been visiting a friend on a boat with her husband, later identified as Gerald Pierson, 46, also of Delmar, when a fight broke out with a male victim.
Cape Gazette
Tanger’s Joey Venezia takes advantage of opportunities
“You never know when opportunity will strike,” says Joey Venezia, the operations director for Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. Joey mentioned that phrase several times during our recent sit-down meeting. It’s also an idea he ensures his staff at Tanger Outlets embraces. He wants them to understand they will likely never know what person they meet, what situation they face or what decision they might make that presents them with that unique opportunity to make a significant impact on someone or something.
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
WBOC
Sussex Central High School to Host Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The public is invited to attend Sussex Central High School’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. in the school auditorium. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding accomplishments in the professional field; service to the nation, state and/or community; and other outstanding achievements. Sussex Central will be honoring four new members of its Hall of Fame:
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
Ocean City Today
Oceans Calling cancelation hits local hotels, festival to return next September
Nixing event deemed right call in face of bad weather. As heavy winds blew a piece of the would-be Oceans Calling Festival setup into Hurricane Ian-generated waves last weekend, it became clear that resort officials made the right decision when they canceled the heavily anticipated three-day music event beause of a bad weather forecast.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month
A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
Cape Gazette
A good corn crop is crucial to Sussex farmers
It's not corny; Sussex farmers depend on kernels. In Sussex, corn is the No. 1 crop. At the end of September and into early October each year, massive combines can be seen harvesting expansive cornfields all over the county. Corn is by far the top cash crop in Sussex, and...
Maryland police capture wanted murder suspect in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MD – The Maryland State Police have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted...
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva
If you live on the Eastern Shore, you know just how central fried chicken is to the area's food culture. Around here, fried chicken ranks just as high as steamed Blue crabs, and you will often find them served together during the summer. While crabs are a little bit more of a treat, fried chicken is a regular dietary staple for Delmarva residents. Here's where you can get your fill of the crispiest, juiciest chicken this area has to offer.
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
