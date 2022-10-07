ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Amsterdam' review: Film is packed with big names but falls short

By Peter Travers
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

How do theaters get paying customers back after a punishing pandemic turned us into stay-at-home slugs, except when we paid up for "Top Gun: Maverick" and Marvel epics?

Hollywood's commercial future depends on the right answer. For "Amsterdam," the pokey and problematic mystery romp now in theaters, the solution points to stars. Pack as many big names as possible into a two-hour running time and you're in for box office gold. Maybe.

"Amsterdam" writer and director David O. Russell ("American Hustle," "Silver Linings Playbook") spared no expense to lure in Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift, on a break from writing hate ballads about her cheating boyfriends. What could go wrong?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewSPn_0iPhHzVX00
20th Century Studios

As it turns out, quite a bit. The critics' consensus on Rotten Tomatoes talks about "a bunch of big stars and a very busy plot, all of which amounts to painfully less than the sum of its dazzling parts." Ouch! Talk about reviews you can't take to the bank.

But hold on a breath. Before dispatching "Amsterdam" to the scrap heap of failed ambitions, let's at least credit Russell for trying to twist old formulas into surprising new shapes.

At the core of "Amsterdam" is a friendship among World War I combat veterans Dr. Burt Berendsen (Bale), attorney Harold Woodman (Washington) and nurse Valerie Voze (Robbie), who makes art out of the shrapnel she digs out of the bodies of wounded soldiers.

Cue an idyllic flashback to 1918 when the three bond in Amsterdam away from a war that neglects the wounds of Burt, a painkiller addict who loses an eye, and Harold whose interracial romance with Valerie echoes the bigotry he experienced fighting for his country.

Fifteen years later, Burt and Harold are being accused of the murder of their beloved battalion leader Bill Meekins (Ed Begley Jr.), whose daughter Liz (Swift) comes to them for autopsy help at the behest of Valerie, whose brother Tom (Malek) and bristling wife Libby (a fine, feisty Taylor-Joy) uncover another plot within a plot wrapped in an enigma.

That leads our trio to Gen. Gil Dillenback, played by a terrific, tightly controlled De Niro, the commander of the 369th New York Regiment, in which Burt and Harold served. The fictional Dillenbeck recalls the very real Gen. Smedley Butler, who a business consortium wanted to use in a military coup to usurp the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt in favor of a fascist dictatorship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COA3t_0iPhHzVX00
20th Century Studios

"A lot of this really happened," states the film's title card. I'll say. The modern parallels to Trump and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection are hard to miss. But to what end? Instead of making a drama, romance, satire, farce, trauma treatise or political allegory, Russell plunges headlong into all of them and the resulting collision deprives the film of point and purpose.

Russell courts controversy on camera and off, including accusations of bullying and sexual misconduct. It's been seven years since Russell took heat for the lame Jennifer Lawrence vehicle "Joy" and "Amsterdam" isn't much to show for all that time away.

Still, there's no doubting the full-tilt commitment of Bale, Robbie, Washington and the other actors caught in this muddled clash of cockeyed optimism and hopelessness. Russell remains a rare bird in cookie-cutter Hollywood, eagerly biting the hand that feeds him.

With "Amsterdam," the untamed Russell is only felt in fits and starts. But he's there, rattling cages. Even when you count Russell down, he's never really out. Who'd want it any other way?

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
De Niro
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Chris Rock
Person
David O. Russell
Person
Smedley Butler
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Robert De Niro
HollywoodLife

Mikhail Baryshnikov’s Wife: Everything To Know About Lisa Rinehart

Mikhail Baryshnikov recently stepped out in a rare public appearance when he attended the New York City Ballet’s 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28 to honor his friend and former Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. However, the two didn’t have a chance to reunite as the actress had to skip the event due to the sudden passing of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, at the age of 76. SJP has since broken her silence on Paul’s death, saying she will ‘miss him always’ and that she’ll ‘take care of Mommy’ now that he’s gone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’

Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Ne Maverick#Linus Movies#Amsterdam#Marvel#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
E! News

Michael Shannon Says Amsterdam Stars Knew "We Better Be on Our A-Game" With Taylor Swift

Watch: Margot Robbie Was NERVOUS to Talk to This Amsterdam Co-Star!. Taylor Swift, look what you made them do. Though the cast of Amsterdam was stacked with heavy hitters—including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers and more—Michael Shannon insists it was the anticipating of another super star's set visit that really raised the level of performance.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Richard Gere Set For English Remake Of Israeli Movie ‘Longing’

EXCLUSIVE:  Richard Gere is starring in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm. The movie is currently shooting in Hamilton, Ontario. In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film. Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under his Scythia Films banner along with...
NFL
GMA

GMA

70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy