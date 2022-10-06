FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for Florence water customers located in the 3400-3700 Blocks of Alligator Road, R.S. Hepburn Road, Buckshot Road and Parrott Drive. A contractor damaged a twelve-inch water main, which has caused a disruption of service to water customers in this area. City staff are presently on-site to complete the repair to restore water to all impacted customers.

