BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County are closed after an accident, the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department says. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was traveling west on the interstate when his tire blew out, causing him to go off the road and through the median into the eastbound lanes between the Cannonsburg/Ashland and Grayson exits.

BOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO