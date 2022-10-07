Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Hindman Settlement School restarts regular programs while recovering from flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Even as water sits at a low level between Highway 160 and Hindman Settlement School, staff are still working to preserve whatever they can, however they can. “A clothes line and clothes pen are pretty cheap so we can get a lot of documents strung up...
Where Did Chick-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close, there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chick-fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chick-fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st, 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
Free West Side Health Clinic helps dozens in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A day-long free health clinic on Charleston’s West Side is being called a big success. Dozens of people came out for testing, including mammograms and cancer screenings. Others got free services including flu shots and COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The goal was to provide more and better health care in underserved […]
wymt.com
‘Cowboy’ makes a return to Hindman
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has returned to Hindman to support flood survivors. Graham travels the country going wherever disaster has struck to help support people in grief. He was recently in Florida after Hurricane Ian, and made a stop in Knott County on the way back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
wchstv.com
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
Longtime educator gives out last awards
For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
WSAZ
Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)
Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
WSAZ
Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Educators collect donations of gently used formal attire for students
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Some of the fondest memories for teenagers are being able to attend homecoming, a dance, or prom, but it’s not always financially feasible for every family. “It’s from hair and makeup to jewelry to the dress and being able to go to dinner and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How long until we change the clocks? Key sunrise and sunset dates in Charleston, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
WSAZ
Residents concerned DOH will not fix sink hole before road blocks them in
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dempsey Road is the only way in or out of Cross Lanes for about 60 homes that live along the road. Paint and cones by the Department of Highways mark a 15-foot-sink hole that residents said has been growing for about three years, and now the sink hole is crumbling underneath the road.
WSAZ
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County are closed after an accident, the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department says. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was traveling west on the interstate when his tire blew out, causing him to go off the road and through the median into the eastbound lanes between the Cannonsburg/Ashland and Grayson exits.
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 10/10/2022 @ 4:45 p.m. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured an 8-year-old Monday. Chris Ortiz-Velez, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Huntington Police say Ortiz-Velez was arrested at...
Crash breaks utility pole, closes road in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash on James River Turnpike has closed a portion of the roadway. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass. Dispatchers say the vehicle struck the utility pole. One person was taken for medical […]
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
Man rescued after jumping from pillar on I-64 bridge in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon. According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker. Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured. Charleston […]
wymt.com
Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
Comments / 0