Mingo County, WV

Lootpress

Where Did Chick-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close, there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chick-fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chick-fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st, 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Free West Side Health Clinic helps dozens in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A day-long free health clinic on Charleston’s West Side is being called a big success. Dozens of people came out for testing, including mammograms and cancer screenings. Others got free services including flu shots and COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The goal was to provide more and better health care in underserved […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wymt.com

‘Cowboy’ makes a return to Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has returned to Hindman to support flood survivors. Graham travels the country going wherever disaster has struck to help support people in grief. He was recently in Florida after Hurricane Ian, and made a stop in Knott County on the way back.
HINDMAN, KY
City
Kermit, WV
Mingo County, WV
Government
Mingo County, WV
Education
County
Mingo County, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
Mingo Messenger

Longtime educator gives out last awards

For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)

Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county. According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Shots fired at Chili Night in Beckley, no deaths or injuries reported

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event. At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County are closed after an accident, the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department says. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was traveling west on the interstate when his tire blew out, causing him to go off the road and through the median into the eastbound lanes between the Cannonsburg/Ashland and Grayson exits.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with shooting that injured juvenile

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE 10/10/2022 @ 4:45 p.m. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured an 8-year-old Monday. Chris Ortiz-Velez, 34, of Huntington, has been charged with malicious and unlawful assault and four counts of wanton endangerment. Huntington Police say Ortiz-Velez was arrested at...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash breaks utility pole, closes road in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash on James River Turnpike has closed a portion of the roadway. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass. Dispatchers say the vehicle struck the utility pole. One person was taken for medical […]
MILTON, WV
wymt.com

Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY

