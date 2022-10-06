Read full article on original website
How long will Overwatch 2 servers be down?
After the tumultuous release of Overwatch 2 this week, the Blizzard developers are working to fix not only the servers but also the numerous bugs players have encountered as they dive into the long-awaited sequel for the first time. On Friday, Oct. 7, Blizzard initially announced that another round of...
When is the Overwatch 2 Twitch drop event?
Overwatch 2 opened for business earlier this week. And now that Blizzard has started to address some of the server issues surrounding the launch, there are some Twitch drops incoming. By watching your favorite streamers, players will have a chance to obtain a legendary skin for the game’s new healer,...
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
How to unlock the legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 introduced some changes to the classic Overwatch experience that we all know, and with it, Blizzard added a new healer to the game as well. Kiriko can be unlocked by purchasing the premium season one battle pass or leveling to tier 55 in the free-to-play pass. And once you earn her, you’ll surely want to get some cosmetics to trick her out.
How to change your crosshair in Overwatch 2
With over 30 different heroes each with their own weapons and abilities, Overwatch 2 has something that suits the style of every first-person shooter player. And for any player wanting to reach the top levels of the game’s ranked competitive mode, they’ll need their best settings applied to do so.
What is the difference between main and off support in Overwatch 2?
Seasoned Overwatch or Overwatch League fans have likely heard the terms “main support” and “off support,” or even “main support” and “flex support” before. These terms are often only used in high levels of organized play, which is why only experienced players or fans of pro leagues may have heard or used them before.
Emongg has one big criticism of Overwatch 2’s competitive mode
Overwatch 2 has only been out for a couple of days, but that’s enough time for some of its top gamers to find little changes that might enhance the experience for players. Whil talking to his viewers on Twitch this morning, San Francisco Shock content creator Emongg mentioned that there’s one thing that the OW2 competitive mode is lacking.
Why your aim feels off in Overwatch 2 | Best aim settings in Overwatch 2
Overwatch players are unlikely to have a tough time when switching to the second generation of the game. Adjusting the in-game settings to your previous configuration in Overwatch should be enough to get you going, but there can also be some controls and sensitivities that just don’t feel the same.
Long quick play match queue times in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do
One of the best parts of the original Overwatch was being able to see estimated queue times for each role once role queue was implemented. Underneath each role, a number and a < sign, which denotes “less than,” are displayed to give players an idea of how long they’ll have to wait if they pick that role. It’s not perfect, but it does help significantly, especially when you only have a certain amount of time to play.
Who is Overwatch 2’s Kiriko — age, abilities, lore
Kiriko is the latest hero in Overwatch 2, a support guided by her fox spirit. There was an abundance of speculation about a “Fox Girl” coming to Overwatch 2 over the past year, making the hype surrounding Kiriko’s reveal quite substantial. Blizzard has released multiple videos to celebrate her arrival, revealing the hero’s backstory and lore. Here is what we know about Kiriko so far.
No LED signs at Worlds 2022? Riot clarifies policy after fans are denied entry into Hulu Theater
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. While many esports encourage as much loud and raucous support from fans for teams as possible,...
How to buy Pokémon shirts for the Splatoon 3 Splatfest
Nintendo recently announced Splatoon 3’s second post-launch Splatfest—and it’s a doozy. To coincide with the upcoming launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the event will have players choosing between the three first partner Pokémon for their team. Squid kids everywhere can choose to be part of team Grass-type, team Water-type, or team Fire-type to splat their friends and get hyped for the Pokémon launch.
Apex Legends season 15 teaser all but confirms Boreas map
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released its first teaser for the game’s upcoming season 15—and it appears to confirm something many fans already knew. Respawn posted an image on the official Apex Twitter account that appears to show two legends hard at work. Based on the accessories in the image, the two characters in question are Octane and Seer. Spread in between their snacks and tools is a map that appears to be of Boreas, Seer’s home planet. It seems as though the two are making plans for Boreas’ inclusion in the Apex Games. The tweet was accompanied by the text, “Hard work gets things done.”
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
Twitch execs have tried to justify 50-50 subscription revenue share, but we’re not really convinced
Subscription revenue split changes were on everyone’s mind during the TwitchCon edition of Patch Notes today, and executives tasked with fielding questions did their best to make it sound like the move was best for all parties involved. The public relations spin was strong throughout the show as Twitch...
When is the next Splatfest? | Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest date
Splatoon 3 developer Nintendo recently revealed information about the game’s second post-launch Splatfest. It’s an event that fans have been waiting for since the first Splatfest, which gave players their first post-launch taste of Tricolor Turf War battles and the absurdity of having three teams on the same map. Just like its predecessor, Splatoon 3 wasted no time getting its biggest events started once again.
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
Twitch CEO admits timing of revenue share announcement was intentional at TwitchCon
Twitch CEO Emmett Shear took the stage during today’s TwitchCon opening ceremony with an elephant the size of the San Diego Convention Center in the room. Just two weeks ago, his platform announced that it was making big changes to subscription revenue share splits that some of the platform’s top creators will receive beginning next year. Though the convention opening show usually tries to maintain an uplifting mood, it would have been in poor form for Shear to go without addressing the move that’s going to hurt a lot of streamers’ bottom line.
Monster molluscs: Flying Oysters pull off perfect heist against 100 Thieves to start Worlds 2022 campaign
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The home crowd might have been heavily in the favor of 100 Thieves, but the North...
No Man’s Sky launches Waypoint v4.0 update alongside Switch version, Twitch drops
No Man’s Sky is a true story of redemption, starting as a game that launched without many of the promised features. But Hello Games has worked from that day onward to provide the highest-quality game it can with countless free updates. And the most recent update, which has launched alongside the Nintendo Switch version of the game, includes some of the coolest things yet.
