Why are my Overwatch 2 characters locked?
A key part of the First Time User Experience (FTUE) in Overwatch 2 is having to unlock heroes as you progress through the game. While that’s a valuable journey for players who are just learning about the Overwatch universe, it’s less useful for those of us who have been playing the game for years.
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?
Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
When is Apex Legends Season 15?
Apex Legends Season 14 is in full swing, with only a few weeks before fans learn more about Season 15. Leaks and rumors surrounding the next season are abundantly pouring in, suggesting the addition of a new Legend and a brand new battle royale map. Similarly, players are also expecting to see some massive changes to the meta, with incoming buffs and nerfs for several popular legends. Naturally, players are eager to know the start date for Apex Legends Season 15.
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Launch Trailer premieres tomorrow
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is on the horizon, with the Respawn Entertainment developers gracing fans with the season’s premier trailer tomorrow. The YouTube video currently has a countdown for its premiere, with fans already hitting up comments to express their excitement—and predictions for the handheld update. The...
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to modern consoles soon
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases will hit modern consoles on Jan. 19, 2023, confirmed by developers Atlus on Twitter. The JRPG duo will be available across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Persona 3 Portable will also debut on Steam, whereas Persona 4 is already available on the digital distribution platform.
League of bugs: Another huge bug strikes Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is in full swing with the group stage having...
Screen tearing issues in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do
All gamers would like to play with the highest graphics quality settings, but that may not always be the optimal scenario depending on your playstyle. Players looking to climb up Overwatch 2’s ranked ladder will often prioritize frames and overall smoothness in gameplay over graphics quality. Issues like screen...
How to check your rank in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 revamped a plethora of features and heroes from the original game. From buffing several heroes to changing up the format, there are a ton of new aspects included in the sequel. One major change most players are sure to notice right away is an alteration to how competitive play works.
Who is Overwatch 2’s Kiriko — age, abilities, lore
Kiriko is the latest hero in Overwatch 2, a support guided by her fox spirit. There was an abundance of speculation about a “Fox Girl” coming to Overwatch 2 over the past year, making the hype surrounding Kiriko’s reveal quite substantial. Blizzard has released multiple videos to celebrate her arrival, revealing the hero’s backstory and lore. Here is what we know about Kiriko so far.
How to get and equip souvenirs in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is full of cosmetics. Players have more ways to customize their favorite heroes, from skins to emotes and victory screens. A new type of cosmetic, souvenirs, allows players to express themselves further with new 3D items they can show in-game. Like other cosmetics, these souvenirs do not give players any competitive advantage, functioning similarly to emotes.
Overwatch 2 is down undergoing emergency maintenance
After what has been a rough launch for Overwatch 2, the game is set to undergo emergency maintenance which will see the game taken offline for a short amount of time. In a post to social media, Blizzard shared that the game will be unavailable for the next hour as maintenance takes place, however, no specifics were given as to what this will include — though fans are hoping for it to fix the current character issues.
Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
Sneaky Orianna bug spotted at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A recently spotted visual bug related to Orianna’s abilities clearly remains in League of Legends just...
Horror Overwatch 2 launch rolls on with more issues as Battle.net suffers yet another DDoS attack
In what has been a terrible 24 hours for Blizzard, the company has shared its Overwatch 2 launcher app Battle.net is undergoing more DDOS attacks causing disconnection issues for users. In a post to social media, the announcement was made that Battle.net is under attack. The Blizzard developers warned players...
Everyone’s beating everyone: Is Group A the most competitive group at Worlds 2022?
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Across any sport, a four-team scenario with a three-way tie usually, if not always, implies that...
Famed esports wiki Liquipedia launches mobile app
Liquipedia is one of the main outlets covering multiple esport titles, providing statistics, game times, player details, and news. The website has developed over several years, creating content involving titles like Counter-Strike to Hearthstone. The website has made the jump to the application format, featuring all the aspects that made...
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Jankos speaks on why G2 is so good at beating Evil Geniuses, and if Group B is the ‘Group of Death’ at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A professional League of Legends team rarely wins seven straight games against a single opponent—especially throughout...
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
