North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
Hold onto your hats, tomorrow! Strong wind gusts on the way.
Strong wind gusts are forecasted to blow away the hazy conditions in Spokane starting Monday. Heading into the second week of October, temperatures will begin to dwindle down five to ten degrees because of a cold front that will travel through the region Monday evening. Dry weather is continuing, however, with little to zero precipitation in sight.
Here are some local haunted houses you can visit in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spooky season is officially here, which means it’s time to visit some haunted houses. There are two haunted houses that are open starting this weekend. The DeMoss Haunted Maze 2022 opened on Friday. Located at 5921 N. Elm St., you can visit every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 8- 29 from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. There will...
Dachshunds Dash for Treats at Annual Wiener Dog Race
Unlike svelte Greyhounds or powerful Dalmatians, Dachshunds, with their stubby legs and sausage-like physiques, are not built for speed. But as Dachshund races demonstrate, these adorably disproportionate pups let nothing stand in their way on a quest for treats and praise during an annual Wiener Dog race. About Wiener Dog Races Dachshunds — known colloquially as Wiener Dogs — […] The post Dachshunds Dash for Treats at Annual Wiener Dog Race appeared first on DogTime.
Northside water pump malfunction causing cloudy tap water
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Water Department technicians say a valve at Well Pump #4 has failed, causing air to enter the system and the water to have a cloudy or milky appearance. The city says the water is not contaminated and should be safe to drink and for normal household use. Crews will be flushing the north hill water system...
Water boil order in effect for city of Dover
DOVER, Idaho — A water boil order is currently in effect for the city of Dover. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office issued the order via an advisory message at 9 p.m. The order may remain in place until Tuesday morning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a full rolling boil for a minimum of 60 seconds. Potable drinking...
'We are safe now'
PRIEST RIVER — “We are safe now.”. The simple, yet profound, message was the title of a chalk art piece outside of the Priest River Ministry’s office. The little girl who drew it had arrived at the center with her mother that day, one of countless children helped throughout the group’s 20-year existence.
Bridge replacement begins Monday
CLARK FORK — The U.S. Forest Service will begin replacement work on the Johnson Creek Bridge near Clark Fork River starting Monday, Oct. 10. Located on the eastern shore of Lake Pend Oreille, the bridge will remain closed to public use for the duration of the project with an expected completion in February 2023. During that time, travelers should use alternate driving routes.
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman
SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman. Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed. Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
New pastor on the block
The new pastor at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Coeur d'Alene gave his first Sunday sermon Sept. 18. “We have just always felt a draw to communities that are vibrant, active and exciting, and Coeur d’Alene is certainly one of those," McLane Stone said, seated in his office on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.
Washington: How to Protect Yourself from Being Stabbed
How do you protect yourself against someone with a knife?. I've been thinking about this a lot since Canada's mass stabbings in September. Eleven people lost their lives in that killing spree in - or near - Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation. Stabbings have been on the rise in...
Missing man found unharmed in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – 44-year-old Richard Curran was found safe and unharmed Friday morning, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). He went missing on the evening of Oct. 5 from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain. Updated: Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office...
Grandmother and grandson injured, granddaughter dead after being struck by SUV while walking along road
A walk along a North Idaho road turned tragic on Friday for a grandmother and her two grandchildren when they were struck by an SUV. The 4:50 p.m. collision in Oldtown, a small North Idaho community along the Washington border, left a juvenile female dead at the scene and a juvenile male in critical condition, Idaho State Police said. The children's 50-year-old grandmother was also injured when struck by the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV but no information on her condition has been provided by authorities. ...
Alleged Camp Hope shooter was searching for woman who may have stolen shooter's pistol, court documents say
The 24-year-old man accused of firing Wednesday at Camp Hope alleged a female, to whom he gave a ride, stole a .40-caliber handgun from his vehicle’s glove box prior to the shooting, according to court documents. No one was injured in the shooting. James W. Rackliff was charged with...
