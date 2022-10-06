Read full article on original website
Free to the public museum opens in Costa Mesa
The $94 million Orange County Museum of Art celebrated their 24-hour grand opening with visitors at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts Saturday. Heidi Zuckerman, CEO and director of the Orange County Museum of Art, said the museum will offer free admission for the next 10 years, paid for by Newport Beach-based jewelry business Lugano Diamonds. The jewelry company also funds other arts programs like the Segerstrom Center of the Arts in the various philanthropic efforts.
Five paranormal spots to get your fill of thrills
Some sites in Southern California are already creepy, but knowing their spooky backstories enhances the fear factor. Here are five local landmarks with a haunted history. The Queen Mary is a living landmark in Long Beach. Launched in 1934, the ship took its last cruise to transport U.S. troops during World War II, before reopening as a floating hotel in 1967. The Grey Ghost, its nickname after a gray paint job, is believed to be one of the most haunted hotels in America.
Column: College taught me to value my alone time
Study groups, sports events, fraternity rushing and all-nighters with friends –– these are all common social aspects of college life. So far, my college experience has looked nothing like this social buzz, yet it has taught me to value my alone time and prioritize my independence. As a...
TechDay connects students with digital entrepreneurs
TechDay returned to Cal State Fullerton for the first time in-person prior to the pandemic at the Pollak Library on Tuesday. This year’s theme was bridging the equity gap, and representatives from Microsoft, Adobe, ViewSonic and Apple came to educate students about their companies. Ryan Dickey, the IT project...
Women's soccer players earn Big West weekly honors
Cal State Fullerton women’s soccer was awarded two Big West weekly honors following a dominant 4-1 victory against UC Riverside. Forward Kaytlin Brinkman and defender Kaylin Raibon earned Big West Offensive and Freshman Player of the Week on Monday, respectively. Brinkman secured her first brace of the season and...
CSUF to choose next chief of police
The Cal State Fullerton police chief open forums ended Thursday, and four candidates will now be reviewed by an 11-person committee. The new chief of police will relieve CSUF Police Chief Carl Jones from his position, and allow him to retire after serving for over 20 years. The committee will...
CSUF expands meal programs for students
Cal State Fullerton students eligible for the Restaurant Meals Program through CalFresh, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, can now receive prepared meals at select campus dining locations. Five locations on campus began accepting the Restaurant Meals Program that is within CalFresh at the beginning of the fall...
Men's soccer ends scoreless in Santa Barbara
In a matchup against the top team in the Big West, Cal State Fullerton men’s soccer ended with a 0-0 draw against UC Santa Barbara Gauchos Saturday night at Harder Stadium, missing an opportunity to surpass the Gauchos in the Big West standings. CSUF is now 7-4-3 overall and...
Catalytic converter theft hits CSUF students' wallets
As catalytic converter thefts continue to rise across the nation, Cal State Fullerton is no exception. However, campus police may not have the resources to fix this problem as it worsens. There were 21 catalytic converters reported as stolen on campus last year, said Capt. Scot Willey of the CSUF...
Questions surround Visitor Center's reopening
The Associated Road Visitor Information Center is expected to reopen in spring 2023 after its pandemic closure in 2020. The center is one of three on the Cal State Fullerton campus. The only center currently open is located on Folino Drive by the Eastside South parking structure, where Parking and Transportation Services distributes COVID-19 tests to campus employees. The center has been open since July and operates Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fire alarm triggers evacuation at Langsdorf Hall
Students and staff were evacuated after a fire alarm was triggered at Langsdorf Hall at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The Fullerton Fire Department arrived at the building and searched for the cause of the alarm. David Sullivan, a software developer at CSUF, said he was working in the building...
Kaytlin Brinkman bolster Titans past UC Riverside, 4-1
After a loss and a tie on the road, Cal State Fullertons women’s soccer returned to Titan Stadium on Thursday where they dominated the UC Riverside Highlanders, winning 4-1. The Titans improved to 6-4-4 overall and are now tied for second place in the Big West standings with a 3-1-1 record in conference play.
Volleyball splits weekends matches
To conclude their four-game homestand, Cal State Fullerton women’s volleyball split their matchups against the Cal State Northridge Matadors and UC Santa Barbara Gauchos this weekend. After a nail-biting five set comeback victory over the Matadors on Friday, the Titans were swept the following day by the Gauchos, marking...
