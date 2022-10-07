My journey to Notre Dame was not that of the average Notre Dame student. During my senior year of high school when applying to colleges, I knew wholeheartedly that I wanted to be at a college that had a warm and welcoming, yet academically rigorous environment, much like the college prep, Jesuit high school I was attending in Chicago. It didn’t take long for me to realize that Notre Dame checked all of those boxes and then some.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO