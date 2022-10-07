Read full article on original website
What Your Feet Can Tell You About Your Health
(Family Features) If you are living with pain and discomfort in your feet, legs, thighs or butt, it may be a sign of a serious health problem. Many adults in the United States are suffering and may be at risk of amputations of their toes, feet or legs as a result of an undetected disease known as peripheral artery disease (PAD).
Prioritizing Vision Health for Healthy Aging: Top Tips
(BPT) - When did you last have your vision checked? As we age, we become more likely to develop cataracts or other vision issues. While many doctor appointments are top of mind, eye health may be overlooked — but because cataracts affect over 24.4 million Americans aged 40 and older, it’s vital to know the signs and symptoms of cataracts to maintain healthy vision.
Updated Vaccines: How To Update Your Protection Against COVID This Fall
(NAPSI)—“Been there, done that.” People are feeling like they’ve heard enough about COVID-19. But staying on top of the facts, vaccinations, and level of spread in the community is still important to keep your family and communities safe. In fact, updated vaccines that can better protect against the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its subvariants are now available in the United States.
4 Tips to Manage a Beach Day with Moderate-to-Severe Eczema
(BPT) - The beach is an ideal place to make memories with friends and family, the perfect way to unwind, relax and soak in the sun. But for those living with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), the most common form of eczema, going to the beach can get complicated when the heat, saltwater and sand can worsen the persistent itch and lesions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prevent Cancer Foundation presents new research on women’s cancer screenings [Infographic]
(BPT) - New research by Prevent Cancer Foundation® reveals some alarming statistics, and the Foundation encourages women to get their cancer screenings “Back on the Books” as soon as possible. Women of average risk should begin breast cancer screenings at 40 and continue to get screened annually.
Gvoke HypoPen (glucagon injection) is premixed and ready-to-use for low blood sugar emergencies
(BPT) - Michelle Trites, her husband and their 3-year-old daughter all have Type 1 diabetes. Diabetes is an ever-present part of their lives and ensuring that they have tools in their tool kits to handle low blood sugar emergencies is a top priority. Ever since Michelle was diagnosed at 13...
5 tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle after 50
(BPT) - While 50 may not be the new 30, you still have a lot of time and energy to do the things you love in this season of your life. You may even find that you have more time now and less stress than in previous decades, which means you can do more of the things you love.
