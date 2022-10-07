PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO