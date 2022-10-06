ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

SWAC office investigating pregame fight between Southern, Prairie View

The Southwestern Athletic Conference office said it is investigating a pregame altercation between Southern University and Prairie View football players at Saturday’s game in Prairie View, Texas. Representatives from both schools said while they don’t have all the facts of how the fight started, neither feels their side instigated...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prairie View, TX
Sports
City
Houston, TX
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Prairie View, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Prairie View, TX
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: New Orleans' Wendell Pierce rocks Broadway with historic role, and hails his roots

Nearly anyone who's been paying attention knows that New Orleans has produced some super-talented entertainers. Composers. Comedians. Musicians. Singers. Actors. Some have achieved national and international fame. Some have had monthslong tours. Others have had long-running television shows. Quite a number have been in movies. Broadway is a different level.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dooley
Person
Bubba Mcdowell
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Oct. 12, 2022

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds residents that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Deadline to register in person or by mail was Oct. 11. The deadline is for those who need to register for the first time or for those who need to update their registration.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The West Division#Southern#Swac#The Houston Oilers
theadvocate.com

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Hammond, sheriff says

A teenager accused of killing another teenager has been taken into custody, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Bradney McGary, 17, is among the several people arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old boy that took place over the weekend at St. Paul Loop in Hammond. More than 20 shots were fired in the incident, said Tangipahoa Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Seven arrests made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Hammond, says sheriff's office

Seven people have been arrested in connection to a shooting during the weekend that killed a teenager in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday. Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said the 16-year-old boy was killed at a birthday party on St. Paul Loop in Hammond near midnight Saturday after a shootout began among a young woman's boyfriend and other party guests.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Tangipahoa Sheriff asks for help in search for suspect in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Hammond

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Hammond on Saturday night. Deputies responding to a 911 call shortly before midnight on Saturday to reports of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood found the teenaged boy dead of a gunshot wound, Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said in a statement Sunday.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy