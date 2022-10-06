Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
SWAC office investigating pregame fight between Southern, Prairie View
The Southwestern Athletic Conference office said it is investigating a pregame altercation between Southern University and Prairie View football players at Saturday’s game in Prairie View, Texas. Representatives from both schools said while they don’t have all the facts of how the fight started, neither feels their side instigated...
theadvocate.com
Cajuns face rugged chore in trying to snap a three-game losing streak at Marshall
It hasn’t been too long ago that UL played Marshall for the first time ever. In fact, it was Dec. 19 in the New Orleans Bowl with the Cajuns surging late for a 36-21 victory in coach Michael Desormeaux's debut for the Ragin’ Cajuns. But an awful lot...
theadvocate.com
A lot to unpack: How 1720s French 'casket girls' brought vampires to the Ursuline Convent
It’s Halloween season in New Orleans, so let’s talk about vampires. But not Anne Rice’s bloodsucking dandies, which are already getting their fair share of adulation right now thanks to AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” TV series. And not Bram Stoker’s aristocratic, garlic-fearing Transylvanian, either.
theadvocate.com
How did second-lines start in New Orleans? Here’s the history behind their name and origins.
Bilal Mustafa said he already knows what second-line parades are. Having spent his childhood in Uptown New Orleans, he’s seen plenty of funeral processions plying the streets, heading to and from cemeteries. But Mustafa, 57, who now lives in Oakland, California, hopes that Curious Louisiana can provide the backstory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Juban's brunch is back with jazz, Hallelujah crab and breakfast cocktails
Brunch at Juban's is back. Gone are the stucco archways dripping with the old New Orleans charm of yesteryear. Now all of the spaces are bathed in just the right amount of light to feel open, yet cozy. The space is awash in deep teals, copper, white and wood grain.
theadvocate.com
Meet the man overseeing construction of one of Louisiana's largest marsh-rebuilding projects
Many of Louisiana’s efforts to rebuild portions of its rapidly eroding coastline are being overseen by Rudy Simoneanux, the chief engineer for the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. A graduate of LSU, Simoneaux has been working for the authority for nearly 20 years, helping design and oversee numerous...
theadvocate.com
Ascension's Laurel Ridge Levee extension expected to soon be a reality after long debate
First-term Ascension Parish Councilman Chase Melancon says he has a small group of constituents with whom he regularly speaks every two weeks about the status of the long-awaited Laurel Ridge Levee extension. Lately, Melancon has solid news to deliver — the project once riven by local political fights and seemingly...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: New Orleans' Wendell Pierce rocks Broadway with historic role, and hails his roots
Nearly anyone who's been paying attention knows that New Orleans has produced some super-talented entertainers. Composers. Comedians. Musicians. Singers. Actors. Some have achieved national and international fame. Some have had monthslong tours. Others have had long-running television shows. Quite a number have been in movies. Broadway is a different level.
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
A company fell short of job goals that got it a tax break. Here's the penalty the parish wants.
A Geismar injection molding plant that fell short of the job and payroll goals that earned it a tax break should pay $2,500 and face more severe penalties in the future, Ascension Parish officials have said. That recommended penalty is about $133,700 less than, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Oct. 12, 2022
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds residents that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Deadline to register in person or by mail was Oct. 11. The deadline is for those who need to register for the first time or for those who need to update their registration.
theadvocate.com
Pulled from the Gulf of Mexico after 24 hours, three men survived turbulent waters, shark bites
For three men who went missing after an offshore fishing trip near Empire on Saturday, the odds weren't good, according to Scott Talbot, Eighth Coast Guard District Search and Rescue specialist. Talbot put the boaters' chance of surviving in the Gulf for 24 hours at no better than 15%, and...
theadvocate.com
John Deere to spend $29.8 million to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to Thibodaux, create 70 jobs
John Deere said it will spend $29.8 million to expand its Thibodaux plant, a move that will create 70 jobs and allow the company to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to the U.S. The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $47,472, according to Louisiana Economic Development....
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Fatal shooting in Donaldsonville being investigated as homicide; one in custody
One man is dead and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in Donaldsonville Monday night, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday at Opelousas and Lessard streets. Sheriff's deputies didn't have a lot of details to share about the shooting late Monday, except...
theadvocate.com
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Hammond, sheriff says
A teenager accused of killing another teenager has been taken into custody, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Bradney McGary, 17, is among the several people arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old boy that took place over the weekend at St. Paul Loop in Hammond. More than 20 shots were fired in the incident, said Tangipahoa Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis.
theadvocate.com
Seven arrests made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Hammond, says sheriff's office
Seven people have been arrested in connection to a shooting during the weekend that killed a teenager in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday. Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said the 16-year-old boy was killed at a birthday party on St. Paul Loop in Hammond near midnight Saturday after a shootout began among a young woman's boyfriend and other party guests.
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Sheriff asks for help in search for suspect in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Hammond
The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Hammond on Saturday night. Deputies responding to a 911 call shortly before midnight on Saturday to reports of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood found the teenaged boy dead of a gunshot wound, Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said in a statement Sunday.
Comments / 0