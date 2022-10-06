ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 4

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Peloton Starts to Die

“I know many of you feel angry, frustrated, and emotionally drained by today’s news, but please know that this is a necessary step if we are going to save, Peloton, and we are.” With that message, failed Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) CEO Barry McCarthy, who joined in February, fired another 500 people. It is the fourth layoff of 2022. McCarthy has done more to ruin the company than his bumbling predecessors did. More than at any time since its founding, Peloton is in a position where it may go under or be sold off in pieces.
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216

The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Mccarthy
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Phases Out Another Set of Products

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25

"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish.  And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cnn
The List

Goodwill's Latest Launch Takes Thrifting To A Whole New Level

You just never know what you're going to find when you step into a thrift store, and there's nothing quite like coming across a good deal — and to help you along, here are the best times to shop at a thrift store. Of course, thrifting has become trendier in recent years, and it's expected to keep growing, NPR notes.
ADVOCACY
24/7 Wall St.

Bed Bath & Beyond Plunges Toward Zero

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) management said it had a new turnaround plan, after falling sales, a management turnover and the shuttering of stores. However, the company’s new earnings show nothing ahead of the retailer beyond a bad end. Bed Bath & Beyond will have trouble making it into next year intact.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

REI to Close Its Stores on Black Friday Permanently

REI will permanently close its stores every year on Black Friday, the company announced on Tuesday. After closing its doors on Black Friday every year since 2015, the outdoor retailer has made this annual tradition a permanent part of its identity. The annual practice, dubbed “Opt Outside,” was launched as a way to allow workers to spend time with family and friends during the Thanksgiving Day weekend and encourage shoppers to spend some time outside.
RETAIL
ahchealthenews.com

If you’re hovering above the toilet, it’s time to stop

We’re all guilty of taking one look at a public bathroom toilet seat and deciding not to sit down. But experts say opting to hover over that toilet seat can cause real problems in the long run. “Many of us take urination and defecation for granted and are not...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
EatingWell

Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now

Score deals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig coffee makers and more at the pre-Black Friday sale. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanksgiving is over a month away, but according...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

'The Best Towels You Will Ever Use,' According to Reviews, Are Over 50% Off on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

What makes a high-quality towel so great? Is it the fluffiness? The absorbency? The thickness and size? According to over 32,600 Amazon reviewers, the American Soft Linen towels have all those qualities and more with one person calling these towels “the best towels you will ever use.” And right now, you can treat yourself to an entire six-piece set for just $34 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale. Available in 15 colors, the American Soft Linen towels are made with 100% Turkish combed cotton. They have long-loop pile height, which makes them extra soft and fluffy — just...
SHOPPING
PYMNTS

Italian Court Cancels $169M Fine Against Apple, Amazon

An Italian court has overruled a $169 million (€173 million) fine that the country’s antitrust authority levied against Apple and Amazon. That’s according to a report Monday (Oct. 3) from Reuters, which noted the figure had come down from the Italian Competition Authority’s original $225 million fine last year.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy