“I know many of you feel angry, frustrated, and emotionally drained by today’s news, but please know that this is a necessary step if we are going to save, Peloton, and we are.” With that message, failed Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) CEO Barry McCarthy, who joined in February, fired another 500 people. It is the fourth layoff of 2022. McCarthy has done more to ruin the company than his bumbling predecessors did. More than at any time since its founding, Peloton is in a position where it may go under or be sold off in pieces.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO