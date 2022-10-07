Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Riverside Drive in East End
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Riverside Drive in East End.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton
SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Pippin Road in Colerin Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pippin Road in Colerin Township.
WLWT 5
Police: Two transported to hospital after crash into pole in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A vehicle overturned and hit a pole on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill, Monday morning. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Glenway and Fairbanks avenues, where a vehicle was found overturned and a utility pole on the ground. Two people were transported to...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on Mears Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on Mears Avenue in Mount Washington.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday's wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
WLWT 5
Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Middletown ID’d
The Butler County Coroner's Office has since identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher C. Parshall of Middletown.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township.
Child hit while crossing street in Bond Hill suffers life-threatening injuries
The child was struck by a vehicle along Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill. The child suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition at Cincinnati Children's.
WLWT 5
Two left lanes blocked along SB I-75 at the Norwood Lateral
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along soutboung I-75 at the Norwood Lateral has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Multiple lanes are blocked along the interstate in Bond Hill, Monday night.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Jonathan Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Jonathan Avenue in Evanston.
WLWT 5
Police: 8-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by car in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — The jarring noise neighbors on both sides of Bond Hill's Laidlaw Avenue heard around 2 Sunday afternoon was the sound of a small SUV colliding with an 8-year-old boy. "I heard a crash, okay. I just heard a hit. And it sounded real weird," a woman named...
