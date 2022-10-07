Read full article on original website
thescorewi.com
RB Robinson feels the love in Commanders debut
Commanders RB Brian Robinson made his NFL debut six weeks to the day after being shot twice in the leg. He described the crowd’s reaction to his introduction as “one of those remarkable feelings.”
NFL・
Today's Talker: Draymond Green punches Jordan Poole during Warriors practice
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is taking time away indefinitely after punching teammate and Milwaukee native Jordan Poole during Golden State's Wednesday practice.
