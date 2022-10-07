Read full article on original website
Glenda Billings
3d ago
Why are we even talking about this. It is not any of our business. Let the lady RIP and the family to mourn in piece. She chose how she wished her estate to be settled. Why not just leave it up that. There are reasons she made her wishes known and it is not my place nor any of your place to to say things we know nothing about. RIP Beautiful Lady
Deborah Cornett
2d ago
when my grandmother passed and everyone was fighting over everything. I told them to take what they wanted because I was taking all my memories and that's something they will never have, can't get or take from me.
Hazel✌
3d ago
I still don't understand, with a chronic depressed suicidal person in the home, there's a loaded unlocked weapon, within reach of her.
