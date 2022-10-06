Read full article on original website
Related
Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kylie Cosmetics For Its $175 Birthday PR Box
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
Bethenny Frankel Just Called Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Box ‘a Scam’
Nobody respects entrepreneurial hustle more than Bethenny Frankel, empress of Skinnygirl, but she will not be scammed. You hear that Kylie Jenner? The former Real Housewives of New York City star and current business boss lady took to her Instagram on October 5 to call out Kylie Cosmetics’ Birthday PR Box, which currently retails for $175. Frankel's main issue is not with the products themselves but with the fact that you can buy the exact same product bundle, sans the PR Box, for $58.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama
She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
'Sister Wives' Fans Blast Robyn Brown After Spotting Odd Coincidence
Christine Brown said of the show's patriarch, "I don't think Kody is equal with his time," and Reddit users are writing that Robyn is favored among his wives.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Elizabeth Potthast's Sister Jenn in Trouble With Ex-Husband for Daughters' Role on Show
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans have long observed the conflict between Elizabeth Potthast and her family. At this point, it is the major selling point of their role on the franchise. Jenn is one of Libby’s messy siblings. But there is more to her than playing the sometimes-villain....
'You Just Looked Shady’: Lisa Rinna Trashed By Fans After Telling Cameraman She Thought He Was A Gang Member In Resurfaced Clip
A years-old clip of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna questioning whether a cameraman was a gang member because he had tattoos has resurfaced as her current feud with Kathy Hilton heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bravo fans have been circulating an undated paparazzi clip of Rinna — at least 10 years old — speaking to a cameraman outside as she exited an event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facereality16 (@facereality16) The cameraman — who is...
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH's Sutton Stracke had no idea she was sitting on millions until 2016 divorce
Sutton Stacke has made a serious impact on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since her first appearance in season 10. Despite being a relatively new housewife, she provides us with a whole load of entertainment. Sutton is all about the good ol’ southern glitz and glam and she seems to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'
The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
bravotv.com
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
ETOnline.com
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Finale Recap: Who Is The Leak?
Last time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna didn’t accept Kathy Hilton’s apology. Rinna also put Kyle Richards in an uncomfortable position with her sister, Kathy. Birkins And Bubbles Garcelle Beauvais throws a Birkins and Bubbles party for her RHOBH co-stars. Hilariously, she has employed Patrick, who served as Kathy’s butler at last […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Finale Recap: Who Is The Leak? appeared first on Reality Tea.
wegotthiscovered.com
October 4 will now unofficially be known as ‘Divorce Day’ following 3 major celeb couple splits
Whoever the opposite of Cupid is, they scored six direct hits yesterday in a flurry of marital splits that saw three prominent celeb couples announcing that they were untying the knot on the same day. October 4 may well go down in divorce history as the “Black Tuesday” of wedded acrimony.
Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’
The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
AOL Corp
Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of World Tour a Month After Announcing Break
The show won’t go on! Justin Bieber is officially postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. On Thursday, Bieber’s team confirmed that the remaining dates of the tour will be postponed until next year. The shows affected are all dates up to and including March 2023 date....
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin halt divorce proceedings, working to 'resolve all issues'
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin have halted their divorce proceedings and decided to reconcile. According to court records obtained by the Palm Beach (Florida) Post, part of the USA TODAY Network, an order for abatement was filed in the Palm Beach County Circuit Court on Sept. 23, a little more than a month after Flavin initiated divorce proceedings. At that time, she called the couple's 25-year marriage "irretrievably broken."
Comments / 0