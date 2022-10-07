ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Swift Reveals Full ‘Midnights’ Track List, Including a Lana Del Rey Featured Appearance on ‘Snow on the Beach’

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Taylor Swift kept the “Midnights” oil burning later than usual late Thursday night and early Friday morning, revealing not just the name of one song at midnight, as has been her custom in the buildup to the Oct. 21 album release, but all five of the remaining mystery track titles, one per hour, until she finally reached a grand finale at 4 a.m. ET.

That very last track reveal brought — as she promised in a caption — “QUITE the twist of an ending,” with Lana Del Rey revealed as making the only featured guest appearance on the album. Del Rey will make her cameo on a song titled “Snow on the Beach,” which will be track 4 on “Midnights.”

The other four tracks whose titles were revealed in the wee hours as night went into morning were “Lavender Haze,” set to be the first track on the album; “You’re on Your Own,” track 5; “Labyrinth,” track 10; and “Sweet Nothing,” track 12.

The first-time collaboration of Swift and Del Rey perhaps should not be as shocking as it first seemed to drowsy onlookers when she dropped the news at 4 a.m., as the two pop superstars share a fairly constant co-producer/co-writer, Jack Antonoff.

As the clock struck 12 on the east coast, Swift first revealed “Lavender Haze” and left a video message explaining the meaning of the song on Instagram — something she didn’t do for any of the other songs being revealed early Friday, and something she’d previously only done for one other forthcoming song, “Anti-Hero,” a few days ago.

“‘Lavender Haze’ is Track 1 on ‘Midnights,'” she said in the video, “and I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching ‘Mad Men.’ And I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow — and I thought that was really beautiful. And I guess theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years: we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”

In her previous explainer for a new song, Swift talked about “Anti-Hero” on Monday, calling that track “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. You know, I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and that I, you know… not to sound too dark, but, like, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. But don’t feel bad for me. You don’t need to. But this song is a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves, and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person. So, yeah, I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

The other song titles Swift had revealed previously besides “Anti-Hero” (which is track 3 on the album) were “Maroon” (track 2), “Midnight Rain” (track 6), “Question…?” (track 7), “Vigilante Shit” (track 8) and “Mastermind” (the closing track, 13).

Beyond the basic 13 songs, a Target deluxe edition will include a 14th original song — that title still remains a mystery — along with two remixes.

Production credits for “Midnights” have not been revealed — nor has anything about the musical style, for that matter — but a making-of video montage Swift put online weeks ago depicted only Antonoff joining her in the studio, leading many fans to believe he may be the singer’s sole production partner on the new album.

No singles or even song snippets have been revealed from the album so far. At this point, it appears as though Swift may head into the Oct. 21 album release without having previewed a single second of the new music or even describing what it might sound like, although all things are subject to last-minute surprises in Swift-world, as the Del Rey reveal proved.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Beyoncé Hits Back at Right Said Fred for Their ‘Disparaging’ Claim She Didn’t Seek Permission for ‘Sexy’ Interpolation

Right Said Fred has officially stirred not just the Beyhive but the Bey. Beyoncé herself, who rarely comments on such matters publicly, has issued a statement vehemently taking issue with the duo’s reported claim that her camp never sought permission to use “I’m Too Sexy” as a part of her recent “Alien Superstar” track. Right Said Fred’s allegations, as reported in the U.K. newspaper the Sun, are “erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” Beyoncé said in a statement issued to E! Entertainment News. Beyoncé pointed out that her track technically does not actually sample theirs, as the duo was quoted as contending, but is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
Variety

Charlize Theron Says a Male Director Repeatedly Tried to Make Her Look ‘More F—able’: ‘It’s Really Belittling’

Charlize Theron revealed to Harper’s Bazaar a “belittling” experience from her early days as an actor, in which an unnamed male director made repeated attempts to have her look more “fuckable” on set. The “Monster” Oscar winner said one of her biggest pet peeves when she was just starting out as a professional actor was men controlling what she wore on screen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Lana Del Rey
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#On The Beach
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
womansday.com

See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit

Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Variety

85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy