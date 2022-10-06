ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Oregon October history timeline

• Mrs. Frank Fincher, Mrs. Arthur Criddle and Mr. and Mrs. Fischer left Tuesday for Milwaukee to attend the Grand Chapter of the Eastern Star. • Mrs. Joseph Windsor of Madison spent Saturday at the home of her brother Jay Bossingham. • Mr. and Mrs. Axel Johnson and Miss Christie...
Community Calendar 10/13-10/20

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 20. The Oregon Chamber of Commerce hosts their 2022 Fall Business Expo. Check out dozens of local businesses and vendors, grab food from local food trucks, enjoy a beer from the beer tent and watch live entertainment. At Oregon Shopping Plaza, 787 N. Main St., Oregon.
