Read full article on original website
Related
jackfmfargo.com
West Fargo wins OT thriller for ND State Soccer title
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo needed double overtime to win the school’s fifth boys’ soccer championship. Ibrahim Bangura’s goal in the second overtime was the winner as the Packers beat Davies 2-1 at West Fargo High School on Saturday afternoon. It’s the first state soccer title for the Packers...
KFYR-TV
Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
37 Great Actresses from our Great State
Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
KFYR-TV
Hunters gear up for pheasant opener weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in North Dakota are gearing up for the 2022 hunting season with the pheasant opener this weekend. Sporting goods stores are experiencing an influx in customers and sales, and for many hunters, Bismarck Runnings is a one-stop shop. Bradley Auch, Bismarck Runnings Manager, tells us more.
fargoinc.com
Residential & Commercial Fencing: The Currier Family – Joe Currier, John Currier & Amy Mickelson, Dakota Fence
Dakota Fence is North Dakota’s oldest and most respected fence company for residential and commercial fences. Fondly referred to as “the 3 Ds,” Dave, Dan and Dick Currier founded the company in 1972. Today, the company is still owned by the Currier family. They have branch offices in Bismarck, Minot and Williston, North Dakota, and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, in addition to the headquarters office in Fargo.
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street
Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota House candidate charged with punching boyfriend, ripping hair
(Valley City, ND) -- A Democratic-NPL candidate for the North Dakota House has been released from custody, but faces assault charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss allegedly punched her boyfriend and ripped out some of his hair over the weekend. Huss is charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident, which...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
wdayradionow.com
12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident
(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Online
North Dakota Land Board Announces Successful Completion ofMissouri River Acreage Adjustment Project – Part I
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands (Land Board) today announced the successful completion of Part I of the River Acreage Adjustment Project, which returned a net of approximately $120 million to North Dakota private mineral owners and oil and gas operators.
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that first freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. This morning, we had frost everywhere and I know at my...
Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man
Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30. Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and...
Low water levels cancel Viking Mississippi cruise to St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — There's been a lot of fanfare surrounding America's Great River cruise operated by Viking Cruises. The 13-city cruise was supposed to take passengers between St. Paul and New Orleans, but it has run into some problems due to low water levels,. Tom and Trish Trovato...
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota
It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
16 Minnesota Pizza Joints Reviewed by Barstool Sports
You may be familiar with Barstool Sports. It's a popular sports blog started by a guy named Dave Portnoy. While that's the primary thing Dave is known for, he also does a pretty popular video series called One Bite where he reviews pizza joints. Most of his reviews are in New York or New Jersey but he has also reviewed some in Minnesota.
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
No man or woman from North Dakota has ever appeared on The Bachelor before.
Comments / 0