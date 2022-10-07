ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

West Fargo wins OT thriller for ND State Soccer title

(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo needed double overtime to win the school’s fifth boys’ soccer championship. Ibrahim Bangura’s goal in the second overtime was the winner as the Packers beat Davies 2-1 at West Fargo High School on Saturday afternoon. It’s the first state soccer title for the Packers...
Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
37 Great Actresses from our Great State

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
Hunters gear up for pheasant opener weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in North Dakota are gearing up for the 2022 hunting season with the pheasant opener this weekend. Sporting goods stores are experiencing an influx in customers and sales, and for many hunters, Bismarck Runnings is a one-stop shop. Bradley Auch, Bismarck Runnings Manager, tells us more.
Residential & Commercial Fencing: The Currier Family – Joe Currier, John Currier & Amy Mickelson, Dakota Fence

Dakota Fence is North Dakota’s oldest and most respected fence company for residential and commercial fences. Fondly referred to as “the 3 Ds,” Dave, Dan and Dick Currier founded the company in 1972. Today, the company is still owned by the Currier family. They have branch offices in Bismarck, Minot and Williston, North Dakota, and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, in addition to the headquarters office in Fargo.
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
Minnesota Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Street

Cass Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bemidji man was killed after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking in an intersection in northern Minnesota Friday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking across Hwy. 2 at an intersection with Hwy. 371 when he was struck by the westbound pickup shortly after 6 a.m. in Cass Lake. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Dakota House candidate charged with punching boyfriend, ripping hair

(Valley City, ND) -- A Democratic-NPL candidate for the North Dakota House has been released from custody, but faces assault charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss allegedly punched her boyfriend and ripped out some of his hair over the weekend. Huss is charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident, which...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?

First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
12-year-old boy sustains life-threatening injury in hunting accident

(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening injury, after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
16 Minnesota Pizza Joints Reviewed by Barstool Sports

You may be familiar with Barstool Sports. It's a popular sports blog started by a guy named Dave Portnoy. While that's the primary thing Dave is known for, he also does a pretty popular video series called One Bite where he reviews pizza joints. Most of his reviews are in New York or New Jersey but he has also reviewed some in Minnesota.
