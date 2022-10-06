ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadget Flow

The most unusual gadgets under $500

You expect to pay a premium for an unconventional product, right? After all, research and design teams don’t pay for themselves. But not every bonkers device costs a fortune. In fact, you can snag these unusual gadgets for under $500. Wish you could type without constant notifications and web-based...
techunwrapped.com

4 small Smart TVs ideal for your kitchen or living room

Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
TechSpot

Google's Pixel Watch is finally here and it looks amazing

In brief: Google on Thursday unveiled the Pixel Watch, a flagship wearable positioned to go toe to toe with the Apple Watch and other mainstream smartwatches in the growing wearables category. The Pixel Watch features a 41mm case made of 80 percent recycled stainless steel that measures 12.3mm tall and...
PC Magazine

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Bluetooth and Wireless Speakers

Grab these discounts on speakers from JBL, Amazon, and more right now. Whether you're blasting your favorite jams on the patio or having a solo dance party inside, a top-notch speaker makes all the difference. These days, you don't need massive speaker setups to produce wall-shaking volume; a number of portable Bluetooth devices and smart speakers have impressive audio chops. Some will even withstand poolside splashes.
ZDNet

Amazon deal: AKG's high-quality Pro Audio K702 headphones are 77% off

Finding a studio-worthy headset can be a chore -- and they can run pretty pricey. If you're in the market for a value headset, check out the AKG Pro Audio K702 headphones. Most online retailers list them at $409, but you can score them on Amazon right now for only $137, saving you a massive $272.
The Verge

The best noise-canceling headphone deals

With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.
knowtechie.com

How to reset Samsung TV without a remote

A factory reset is the standard process to delete all the data and settings stored in a device. It is usually done when you want to give away or sell your Samsung TV. The reboot also helps with firmware bugs, connectivity issues, and other glitches common in electronic devices. Usually,...
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
