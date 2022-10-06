ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Demons' comeback attempt at EIU falls short

CHARLESTON, Illinois – Two weeks in a row, the Northwestern State football team fought its way back from a double-figure deficit to find the win column. Their third try in as many weeks fell just short Saturday afternoon at O'Brien Field. Northwestern State trailed by 28 at halftime before...
Armstrong, Draguicevich lead NSU to dominant win over Nicholls

NATCHITOCHES—The Northwestern State women's soccer team started the contest fast with an early goal and didn't let up in a 5-0 victory over Nicholls in a Southland Conference game on Sunday afternoon at the Lady Demon Soccer Complex. Armstrong and Draguicevich each scored a pair of goals to lift...
NSU comes home to battle Nicholls

NSU (6-3-3 overall, 3-2-2 SLC) received two goals from Gracie Armstrong to lift NSU to the 2-0 win at Lamar for the Cardinals first defeat of the season. Those two are her first two tallies of the season and she has seven total points, which is fourth on the team.
Demons carry momentum into road matchup at Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Illinois – The Northwestern State football team finds itself in unfamiliar territory in multiple ways this weekend. The Demons, winners of two straight, step out of Southland Conference play to face Eastern Illinois (1-3), a team they have not met since 1993 when current head coach Brad Laird was a sophomore quarterback.
Armstrong's two goals lifts NSU to victory over league-leading Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas—With its backs against the wall and the regular season conference championship slipping away, the Northwestern State women's soccer team came up with its best performance of the year, shutting out previously undefeated Lamar 2-0 on Friday evening in a Southland Conference contest at the Lamar Soccer Complex.
