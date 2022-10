SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – All four representatives of the San Diego State men's tennis team competed in both singles and doubles on the first day of the UCSB Fall Classic. Liam Spiers swept his way to victory while Mathieu Josserand and Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice each pushed his opponent to a winner take all third set.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO