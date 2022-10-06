BERKELEY – ESPN will televise Cal's first night game of the 2022 season against Washington on Saturday, October 22 with the Pac-12 After Dark contest kicking off from FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium at 7:30 pm PT. A trio of former Cal football players – Ahmad Anderson, Justin Forsett and Marshawn Lynch – will be among 11 honored during a halftime ceremony the evening after they are formally inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame during an on-campus ceremony Friday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO