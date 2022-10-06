Read full article on original website
Bears Open Pac-12 Action
UTAH AT CAL | 1 P.M. PT | SPIEKER AQUATICS COMPLEX | BERKELEY, CALIF. CAL AT WASHINGTON STATE | 10 A.M. PT | GIBB POOL | PULLMAN, WASH. The Cal women's swimming & diving team opens up Pac-12 Conference competition this week, hosting Utah on Wednesday before visiting Washington State on Saturday.
Pac-12 Announces Finalized Conference Schedule And Tip-Off Times
BERKELEY – The full Pac-12 women's basketball schedule, including tip-off times and broadcast schedules, was announced Tuesday. Cal will play 20 games on the Pac-12 Network in addition to a nationally televised game against Notre Dame in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic on Nov. 12 on NBC and Peacock, which marks the first ever live broadcast of a women's college basketball game for the network.
Pac-12 After Dark: Cal-Washington On ESPN At 7:30 PM
BERKELEY – ESPN will televise Cal's first night game of the 2022 season against Washington on Saturday, October 22 with the Pac-12 After Dark contest kicking off from FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium at 7:30 pm PT. A trio of former Cal football players – Ahmad Anderson, Justin Forsett and Marshawn Lynch – will be among 11 honored during a halftime ceremony the evening after they are formally inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame during an on-campus ceremony Friday.
Bears To Host Alister Mackenzie Invitational
SONOMA, Calif. – The California men's golf team will play in its third competition within the past two weeks on Monday and Tuesday as it hosts the 18th annual Alister Mackenzie Invitational at Sonoma Golf Club. Cal has played in the Big Match (Sept. 29) and the prestigious Blessings...
Bears In Striking Distance At Alister Mackenzie Invitational
SONOMA, Calif. – The California men's golf team will enter the final round of the 2022 Alister Mackenzie Invitational in sole possession of second place and one shot off of the lead following an impressive 36-hole effort on Monday at Sonoma Golf Club. The Golden Bears carded a 36-hole...
Cal Wins Title At Cal Poly
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIF. – California rugby claimed its sixth tournament title in program history at the West Coast Collegiate 7s tournament hosted by Cal Poly. The Bears' two sides went 6-1 combined in the fall sevens season opener. Cal sent two sides to the tournament – "Cal" and...
